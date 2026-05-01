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WCA 2026 Awards Recognise Breakthroughs In Low-Carbon Cement, Innovation, And Industry Excellence At Annual Conference In Bangkok
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) London, May 2026 - The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced the winners of its 2026 Awards, presented during the Annual Conference on 19th to 22nd April in Bangkok, Thailand. The event highlighted key themes including decarbonisation, innovation, digitalisation, and performance across the sector. The Awards recognise outstanding achievements across four core categories: Climate Action, Health & Safety, Innovation, and Model Plant, celebrating organisations delivering measurable impact and leadership across the global cement industry. CBMI Construction Co., Ltd. won the Climate Action Award for its brown field calcined clay project in Saint Pierre La Cour plant in France. It highlighted breakthrough development of a carbonate-free supplementary cementitious material enabling low-carbon cement production. Its LC3 solution significantly reduces clinker content, CO2 emissions, and energy use, while a 100,000 tpy demonstration line operating on 100% alternative fuels delivers substantial annual emissions reductions. The Health & Safety Award was received by OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. for Project 2425, a company-wide initiative focused on embedding a Zero Accident Culture through behavioural transformation. The programme has successfully shifted safety from compliance to ownership, delivering a significant reduction in incident rates across operations. Tianjin Cement Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. (TCDRI) was honoured with the Innovation Award for its advanced technical renovation project at China United Cement Xuzhou, integrating next-generation equipment and process innovations. The project achieved higher output, lower energy consumption, and significantly reduced Nox emissions, reaching internationally advanced performance levels. TPI Polene Public Co Ltd. won the Model Plant Award, recognising its integrated approach to sustainable operations, combining alternative fuels, waste heat recovery, renewable energy, and AI-driven optimisation at its Mittaphap plant. The plant is progressing toward an ambitious carbon neutrality target. In addition, WCA presented Special Recognition Awards to organisations for their projects demonstrating excellence in targeted areas of innovation, safety, digitalisation, and decarbonisation, reflecting the breadth of progress being made across the industry.
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SPA Biskria Ciment – Algeria, AI in Cooler System
OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. – Turkey, Decarbonisation via Alternative Fuels and SCMs
Munkhiin Bayan Gal Co., Ltd. – Mongolia, High Visibility of Health & Safety
Jiande South Cement Co., Ltd – China, Plant Improvement Using Digital Intelligence
Hefei Southern Cement Co., Ltd. (CNBM) – China, Efficient Modern Plant with Latest Technologies
Cheng County Qilianshan Cement Co., Ltd – China, First Class Safety Enterprise
CBMI Construction Co., Ltd. – France, Oxyfuel and CCS Project, Lumbres Plant
Xiamen ISO Standard Sand Co., Ltd. – China Cement Shape Grinding Mill
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