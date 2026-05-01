Gildan Activewear Reports On Shareholders' Voting Results
|FOR
|WITHHELD/AGAINST
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Resolution 1
|Appointment of the Auditor
|148,645,275
|92.71%
|11,689,421
|7.29%
|Resolution 2
|Election of Directors
|Michael Kneeland
|151,764,895
|98.34%
|2,556,259
|1.66%
|Glenn J. Chamandy
|153,982,923
|99.78%
|338,229
|0.22%
|Michener Chandlee
|153,183,131
|99.26%
|1,138,097
|0.74%
|Anne-Laure Descours
|153,362,357
|99.38%
|958,872
|0.62%
|Ghislain Houle
|150,757,866
|97.69%
|3,563,293
|2.31%
|Mélanie Kau
|153,127,509
|99.23%
|1,193,712
|0.77%
|Deepak Khandelwal
|153,967,889
|99.77%
|353,334
|0.23%
|Peter Lee
|150,275,927
|97.38%
|4,045,301
|2.62%
|Karen Stuckey
|153,782,299
|99.65%
|538,929
|0.35%
|Resolution 3
|Shareholder Rights Plan
|144,722,506
|93.78%
|9,598,706
|6.22%
|Resolution 4
|Say on Pay
|149,974,675
|97.18%
|4,346,534
|2.82%
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPROTM, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at .
| Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications
(514) 744-8511
...
| Media inquiries:
Jonathan Binder
Director, Corporate Communications
(336) 519-6330
...
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