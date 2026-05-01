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"Bola 2026 fantasy bracket predictor - predict every World Cup 2026 knockout match from Round of 32 to the Final, free with no login required"Bola 2026 lets fans fill in all 104 knockout matches and track predictions against real results. The only free bracket predictor that works without creating an account.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than six weeks away, fans looking for a fantasy bracket experience can now use Bola 2026 - a free app that lets users predict every knockout match from the Round of 32 to the Final without creating an account or signing up for anything.

The fantasy bracket feature works by presenting the full knockout bracket and allowing fans to tap on their predicted winner for each match. As the tournament progresses, the app tracks how predictions compare to actual results, showing which picks were correct and which upsets caught everyone off guard.

This year's expanded 48-team format introduces a new Round of 32 - giving fans 31 knockout matches to predict instead of the usual 15. That's 31 binary choices creating over 2 billion possible bracket combinations, making a perfect bracket nearly impossible but the pursuit endlessly entertaining.

Bola 2026 also displays match prediction odds powered by Kalshi prediction markets, giving fans data-driven insights to inform their picks. Odds are available for all 54 group stage matches that have Kalshi markets, with more expected to be added as the tournament approaches.

The app is designed for casual fans who want a quick, fun prediction experience without the complexity of traditional fantasy football scoring systems. There are no points to calculate, no squad budgets to manage, and no weekly deadlines - just pick winners and watch.

For groups of friends, families, or office pools, the printable bracket at soccer2026/bracket provides a physical version that can be filled in by hand and compared side-by-side.

Bola 2026 is available for free on the App Store at and Google Play at . No login or account creation required.