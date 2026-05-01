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Diplomatic Corps Representatives Visit Azerbaijan's Garabagh University (PHOTO)

Diplomatic Corps Representatives Visit Azerbaijan's Garabagh University (PHOTO)


2026-05-01 07:13:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Garabagh University, Trend reports.

The diplomats were briefed on the university's activities and its establishment history.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to East Zangezur and Karabakh began on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the visit.

The two-day trip covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the visit, participants will observe ongoing reconstruction and restoration work in the region and familiarize themselves with facilities of social and economic importance.





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Trend News Agency

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