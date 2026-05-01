MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. Completes Rebranding to Altrova Health Inc., with Common Shares Now Trading Under New Ticker Symbol ROVA on the CSE

May 01, 2026 7:07 AM EDT | Source: Altrova Health Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) (formerly Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.) (" Altrova Health " or the " Company ") announces the completion of its corporate rebranding and the commencement of trading of its common shares under the new name and ticker symbol "ROVA" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective today.

Corporate Name and Ticker Change

The name and ticker change follow shareholder approval obtained at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on April 8, 2026. The following summarizes the changes now in effect:

Former name: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. New name: Altrova Health Inc. Former ticker: SPLY (CSE) New ticker: ROVA (CSE) CUSIP/ISIN: 022093108 / CA0220931087

No action is required by existing shareholders in connection with the name or ticker change. Share certificates previously issued under the name Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. remain valid and need not be exchanged. Shareholders with questions regarding their holdings are encouraged to contact their broker or the Company's transfer agent.

Background

The rebranding to Altrova Health reflects the Company's evolution since its founding. The Company has expanded its focus to include public health technology and detection solutions, including exclusive Canadian distribution rights for the NIRLAB SA (" NIRLAB ") NIRLIGHT drug analysis device from, as well as its ToxiShield fentanyl and drink-spiking detection product line. The new name is intended to better reflect the Company's current operating profile and strategic direction as it continues to develop its business.

Management Commentary

"This marks a meaningful step in the continued development of our business. The Altrova Health name represents where the Company is today and the direction we are pursuing. We look forward to continuing to execute on our operating plan and keeping our shareholders informed of our progress." - Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer, Altrova Health Inc.

"The rebranding to Altrova Health is about building something larger and more durable than any single product. We have always believed this Company had the foundation to grow into a broader health platform, and that is exactly what we are pursuing. I am proud of the progress the team has made and confident in the direction ahead." - Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board, Altrova Health Inc.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment, and wellness. The Company's strategy is focused on supporting multiple products, brands, and growth pathways under one stronger corporate identity, expanding beyond any single product story to create a more durable business. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its product offerings across the public health and safety sector.

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On behalf of the Board of Directors of Altrova Health Inc.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO