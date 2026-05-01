Expert Says Gulf War Has Become 'Trap Of Easy Solutions' For Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The war in the Persian Gulf has become a "trap of easy solutions" for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had expected to quickly declare victory, but the conflict has dragged on, affected markets, and is approaching the 60-day threshold after which decisions on the operation must shift to Congress.

Oleksandr Kraiev, an expert at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism," said this in Ihor Dolhov's program on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.

According to him, Trump initially tried to present the war as a problem that could be resolved quickly.

"Trump clearly expected a quick victory. Already on the second day of the war, he said that we had essentially won. But he created this complex situation himself and is now trying to resolve it as simply as possible," Kraiev said.

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The expert also highlighted the economic consequences of the war. According to him, rising fuel and food prices are already being felt by Americans, while markets react to every shift in Trump's rhetoric.

"Americans are feeling the increase in gasoline prices. In some states, the price has already exceeded $4 per gallon," he said.

Kraiev stressed that the 60-day threshold will be critical, as after that point control over the operation and further decisions on the external military engagement must pass to Congress.

At the same time, he said the situation remains uncertain: Trump is seeking a format that would allow him to present the outcome as a victory, but the economic and political consequences of the war are already becoming apparent to American society.

Photo: The White House