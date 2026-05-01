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Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Trastuzumab Biosimilars Research Report 2026: $8.05 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2035


2026-05-01 07:01:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market arise from growing autoimmune disease prevalence, increased biosimilar awareness, manufacturing advancements, regulatory support, and demand for cost-effective treatments. Expansion in precision medicine and digital health adoption also fuels market potential.

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is experiencing substantial growth, escalating from $4.96 billion in 2025 to an estimated $5.47 billion in 2026, with a projected CAGR of 10.3%. Driving this growth are factors such as the high prevalence of autoimmune diseases, advances in biosimilar research, cost barriers associated with original biologics, and favorable governmental policies. This momentum is further expected to propel the market to $8.05 billion by 2030, supported by advancements in precision medicine, increased healthcare spending, and adoption of digital health solutions.

The surge in autoimmune diseases significantly boosts biosimilar demand. Johns Hopkins University, in 2023, noted that about 3% of the U.S. population suffers from such conditions, creating urgent demand for TNF-alpha inhibiting treatments like adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept. These biologics offer effective solutions for chronic inflammatory diseases, fueling the preference for biosimilars that offer cost-effective alternatives.

Technological advancements are key, with companies like Celltrion USA introducing products such as Yuflyma, a high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar, enhancing patient experience while maintaining therapeutic effectiveness. Such innovations underscore the competitive landscape, ensuring patient compliance and reduced discomfort.

Strategic mergers, such as Celltrion's acquisition of iQone Healthcare in 2024, highlight the ongoing market consolidation. This move aims at strengthening European biosimilar commercialization, expanding distribution networks, and elevating treatment access. Market participants such as Biogen, Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen, and others are continuously exploring new horizons to harness growth opportunities.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with significant activity anticipated across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond. This geographical spread underlines the global reach and potential for biosimilar therapies. Tariffs, while posing cost challenges, inspire localized production, thereby bolstering regional market resilience.

The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market encompasses a wide array of products, with leading offerings like Amgevita, Hyrimoz, and Idacio distributed via diverse channels including hospital, retail, and online pharmacies. This market growth reflects in enterprise revenues across specified geographies, extending beyond traditional boundaries and ensuring extensive market penetration.

Comprehensive market reports provide vital insights into global trends, segments, and innovation opportunities, furnishing stakeholders with the necessary data to thrive in this evolving industry landscape.

Report Scope

  • Product: Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Cipleumab Biosimilars
  • Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies
  • Application: Various disease applications such as Crohn's Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis.
  • Subsegments: Detailed categorization by product type, including specific biosimilars.
  • Companies Mentioned: Key players include Biogen, Novartis, Pfizer, and Amgen, among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.05 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1%
Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

  • Biosimilar Adoption and Market Penetration
  • Cost-Effective TNF-Alpha Inhibitor Development
  • Regulatory Approvals and Policy Support
  • Expansion of Hospital and Retail Pharmacy Networks
  • Personalized Treatment Protocols

Companies Featured

  • Biogen
  • Novartis (Sandoz)
  • Pfizer
  • Amgen
  • Celltrion
  • Samsung Bioepis (Samsung Biologics)
  • Hetero Drugs Limited
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Biocon
  • Zydus Lifesciences Limited
  • Reliance Life Sciences
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Cipla Limited
  • Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
  • Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd
  • Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd
  • Janssen Biologics BV
  • Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
  • Sansheng Guojian
  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd
  • Mabwell Bioscience Co. Ltd
  • LG Chem
  • Nippon Kayaku
  • Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
  • mAbxience
  • Allergan
  • Microgen
  • Geropharm
  • Valenta
  • NovaMedica Veropharm
  • Biocad

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market
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