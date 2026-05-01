Sachem Capital Sets Date For First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website . To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.
Domestic: 1-877-704-4453
International: 1-201-389-0920
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13759485
The playback can be accessed through Friday, May 29, 2026
About Sachem Capital Corp.
Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Loans are secured by mortgage liens on real estate and often are personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.
Contact:
Sachem Capital
Investor Relations
Email: ...
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