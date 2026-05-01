Explosions Heard In Ternopil

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Ternopil during an air raid alert.

A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in the Ternopil region. Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal reported that a large number of enemy UAVs were heading toward the region and the city.

“The Ternopil region, particularly the city of Ternopil, is in a high-risk zone!!!” noted Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

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As reported by Ukrinform, air defense systems are active in the Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service