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Explosions Heard In Ternopil

Explosions Heard In Ternopil


2026-05-01 07:01:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Ternopil during an air raid alert.

A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in the Ternopil region. Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal reported that a large number of enemy UAVs were heading toward the region and the city.

“The Ternopil region, particularly the city of Ternopil, is in a high-risk zone!!!” noted Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Read also: Firefighters battle blaze under fire: Russians strike postal warehouse in Kherson overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense systems are active in the Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

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UkrinForm

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