Explosions Heard In Ternopil
A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.
Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in the Ternopil region. Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal reported that a large number of enemy UAVs were heading toward the region and the city.
“The Ternopil region, particularly the city of Ternopil, is in a high-risk zone!!!” noted Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.Read also: Firefighters battle blaze under fire: Russians strike postal warehouse in Kherson overnight
As reported by Ukrinform, air defense systems are active in the Kyiv region.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
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