Ukraine Intelligence Operation Inflicts Heaviest Losses On Kadyrov's 'Akhmat' Unit HUR

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Between February and April 2026, a special unit of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), "Shamanbat," which includes fighters of free Ichkeria, together with the 104th Territorial Defense Brigade "Horyn," and in coordination with HUR's agent operations unit, carried out an operation to eliminate mercenaries of the "Akhmat" unit in the Sumy direction.

That is according to HUR, Ukrinform reports.

"Information about the enemy's plans and intentions was provided to military intelligence by an agent – a former serviceman of 'Akhmat,' with whom HUR established contact in early 2025. Later, intelligence officers organized the agent's safe transfer to Ukrainian-controlled territory," the agency said.

According to the report, the agent installed a listening device, delivered across the front line by an FPV drone, inside a meeting room used by "Akhmat."

"HUR operatives recorded conversations of the entire command staff of the unit. A high level of awareness of the enemy's plans and capabilities allowed Ukrainian special forces to carry out precise strikes against Kadyrov's fighters during their movements and in concentration areas," military intelligence said.

As a result of the operation, over the course of two months, "Akhmat" suffered its heaviest losses since the start of the full-scale invasion: 41 killed, 87 wounded, and more than 100 listed as missing.

"More than 160 units of armored and automotive equipment were destroyed or damaged, along with over 25 UAVs of various types, as well as communications systems, electronic warfare and reconnaissance assets, engineering equipment, weapons depots, fuel storage facilities, and other means of warfare," the agency added.

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The HUR agent who defected from "Akhmat" to the Ukrainian side said that he had been received very well by the Ukrainian state.

Abdul Khakim, commander of the Ichkerian volunteer fighters in the HUR special unit "Shamanbat," called on Chechens not to sign contracts or submit to mobilization in the Russian army, and if they cannot avoid being conscripted, to immediately contact Ukrainian intelligence and surrender in order to save their lives.

In his address, he urged Chechens to take care of themselves.

"What have Ukrainians done to you? Which of you have they killed? Come over to our side. Save your souls. You will be saved both in this world and the next. We know that many of you want to switch sides. Come over to our side. We will leave a bot for feedback for you," Khakim said.

HUR can be contacted anonymously and securely via its main Telegram bot or through the following contacts: e-mail:...; Signal/WhatsApp: +38 096 945 53 41.

The agency added that, to safely surrender to the Ukrainian side, Russian mercenaries can contact the HUR project Telegram bot "I Want to Live."

"The Main Intelligence Directorate recalls that Moscow is a common enemy of Ukrainians and Ichkerians. Get in touch with HUR and fight for the liberation of your native land," military intelligence said.

Illustrative photo: HUR