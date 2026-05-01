IAEA To Inspect 14 Power Substations That Russia Tries To Destroy This Winter, Says Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of its latest mission to inspect substations critical to nuclear safety, the International Atomic Energy Agency will examine 14 such facilities.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Telegram.

“The IAEA has dispatched another mission to assess the condition of Ukraine's electrical substations, which ensure the stable operation of nuclear power plants. This is already the seventh such mission; the previous one took place earlier this year,” Shmyhal wrote.

It is noted that the agency's experts will visit 14 high-voltage substations.

According to Shmyhal, such assessments of the facilities' condition help strengthen the power grid's resilience and improve nuclear safety.“Last winter, Russia attempted to destroy these substations, which threatened the stable operation of nuclear power plants and nuclear safety in Europe,” the minister added.

As reported, since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have attacked substations critical to nuclear safety 155 times.

Melnyk suggests IAEA Chief Grossi could be next UN Secretary-General

In addition, since February 2022, at least 127 incidents have been recorded as a result of Russian aggression that threatened nuclear and radiation safety. Specifically, this includes 23 instances of loss of external power supply to nuclear power plants and 25 direct strikes and shelling-by drones, artillery, and missiles-on industrial sites of nuclear power plants or in their immediate vicinity.

Photo: Telegram Denys Shmyhal