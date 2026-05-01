Rituximab Biosimilars Market Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Research Analysis Report 2026: $6.2 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Rising Adoption of Rituximab Biosimilars for Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases Expansion of Subcutaneous Administration and Pre-Filled Delivery Systems Growing Preference for Cost-Effective Monoclonal Antibody Alternatives Increasing Use of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Targeted Therapy Enhanced Hospital and Retail Pharmacy Distribution Channels
Companies Featured
- Novartis AG Pfizer BIOCAD Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. Innovent Biologics Inc. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Hetero Drugs Limited Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. Reliance Life Sciences India Zenotech Laboratories Celltrion Biocad MABION S.A. Amgen Teva Pharmaceuticals Celltrion Healthcare Coherus BioSciences Aryogen Biopharma TR-Pharm Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc.
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Rituximab Biosimilars Market
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