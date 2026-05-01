Nvent Electric Plc First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Available On Company's Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, reported first quarter 2026 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the company's Investor Relations website at . The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available here. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at or by dialing 1-833-630-1071 or 1-412-317-1832. Once available, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 15, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088, along with the access code 3392967.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at .

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

...

Media Contact

Kevin H. King

Vice President, Global