Destruction And Casualties: Aftermath Of Russian Attacks On Kherson And Its Suburbs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Since yesterday, Russian occupiers have attacked the Central district several times with Molniya-type drones. They were particularly active at night,” wrote the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posting a video of the incident.

They targeted residential areas-damaging private homes, high-rise buildings, a public transportation stop, and more.

As noted, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Shanko reported that the enemy is constantly attacking the village of Zelenivk with various types of drones. As a result of the latest strikes, at least five private houses, a company's premises, and power lines were damaged. No reports of injuries have been received. The photo shows the aftermath of Russian aggression.

Earlier in the morning, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that around 6:00 a.m., Russian forces attacked a cyclist with a UA in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the strike, a 65-year-old man sustained fatal injuries.

Russia continues to attack the energy sector, critical infrastructure, and civilian targets: Zelensky shows consequences

In addition, a 38-year-old man was wounded in a drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at approximately 9:40 a.m. He suffered blast injuries and a traumatic leg amputation. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Medical staff is doing everything possible to save his life. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that police officers transported the 38-year-old Kherson resident to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 1, Russian forces repeatedly attacked rescuers from the State Emergency Service who were extinguishing a fire at a post office warehouse in Kherson.