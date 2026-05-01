Belgium Cement Industry Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, Green Cement Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 100+ Market Segments 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Belgian cement market offers growth opportunities in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, driven by diverse cement types like Portland and green cement. Key opportunities lie in urbanization-driven demand, multi-tier city distribution, and with major players focusing on sustainability and market share expansion.

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The cement market in Belgium is expected to grow by 4.3% on annual basis to reach EUR 593.4 million in 2026. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 3.9%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of EUR 568.9 million to approximately EUR 668.2 million.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Belgium, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Scope

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2021 to 2030. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Belgium Cement Industry Overview



Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Belgium Cement Market by Type of Cement



Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement Other Niche Specialty Cements

Belgium Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction



Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:



Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:



Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:



Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Belgium Cement Market by Distribution Channel



Direct Distribution (B2B Sales) Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Belgium Cement Market by End-User



Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use) Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Belgium Cement Market by Location Tier



Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities Tier-III Cities

Belgium Cement Trade Dynamics



Key Export Destinations Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Belgium Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

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