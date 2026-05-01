Labour Day Spotlight On Forgotten Workers Of Torkham Border Shutdown

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Labour Day: Prolonged Torkham Border Closure Pushes Workers into Deep Crisis

On International Workers' Day, while the world reiterates its commitment to protecting labour rights and ensuring better livelihoods, the situation in Pakistan's Khyber district presents a stark contrast. For hundreds of workers in Landi Kotal and Torkham, the day is not a celebration but a reminder of prolonged hardship and economic distress.

The Torkham border crossing, a key gateway for trade and movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, has remained closed for the past eight months. The extended shutdown has directly affected more than 2,500 labourers, while thousands of families have been impacted indirectly.

Most of these workers relied on daily wages. Many were engaged in cross-border goods transport, while others worked on the Pakistani side in loading, unloading, and transport-related labour. Their livelihoods depended entirely on daily earnings-no work meant no food.

With the closure, all economic activity came to an abrupt halt, leaving workers without any source of income. After eight months of unemployment, many families are now facing severe financial hardship. Reports of hunger, disrupted education for children, and inability to meet basic needs have become increasingly common.

The crisis has forced several labourers to sell their handcarts-once their primary means of earning-to cover immediate expenses. This desperate step has further reduced their chances of future employment.

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Akbar, a daily wage worker, described his situation:

“We used to work from morning till evening and feed our children with what we earned. But since the border closure, everything has ended. There were days when we had nothing to eat. We even sold our handcarts, but now we have no work and no support. The government has not provided any assistance.”

Local residents and workers acknowledge that the border closure may be due to sensitive security concerns. However, they stress that the absence of relief measures or alternative arrangements for affected labourers has worsened the humanitarian situation.

They are calling on the government to take urgent action, including announcing a relief package, creating alternative employment opportunities through public projects or skill development programs, and extending social protection to affected families.

As the world marks Labour Day by highlighting the dignity and rights of workers, the labourers of Torkham and Landi Kotal continue to wait for their voices to be heard-and for meaningful steps to ease their suffering.