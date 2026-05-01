Kenya Cement Industry Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, Green Cement Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 100+ Market Segments 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Kenyan cement market offers growth opportunities across residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors. Key prospects include specialty and green cements, diverse distribution channels, and target markets across city tiers. Demand will capitalize on housing policies and industrial investments.

Dublin, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The cement market in Kenya is expected to grow by 11.3% on annual basis to reach KES 179.08 trillion in 2026.

The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.6%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of KES 160.92 trillion to approximately KES 276.89 trillion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Kenya, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Scope

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2021 to 2030. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Kenya Cement Industry Overview



Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Kenya Cement Market by Type of Cement



Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement Other Niche Specialty Cements

Kenya Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction



Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:



Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:



Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:



Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Kenya Cement Market by Distribution Channel



Direct Distribution (B2B Sales) Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Kenya Cement Market by End-User



Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use) Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Kenya Cement Market by Location Tier



Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities Tier-III Cities

Kenya Cement Trade Dynamics



Key Export Destinations Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Kenya Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

Reasons to Buy



Comprehensive Cement Market Intelligence: Develop a complete understanding of the cement industry in Kenya with core indicators such as cement production, consumption, installed capacity, capacity utilization, average pricing (per tonne and per bag), and trade flows across domestic and export markets.

Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Analyze the cement ecosystem through detailed segmentation by cement type (e.g., Portland, blended, specialty, low-carbon), end-use sector (residential, commercial, infrastructure), distribution channel (bulk vs. retail), and regional dispatch patterns, enabling deeper visibility into demand composition and structural shifts in construction activity.

Operational and Competitive Benchmarking: Benchmark leading producers and market participants using KPIs such as production share, regional footprint, cost structure drivers (energy, logistics, raw materials), clinker factor trends, and capacity expansion or optimization strategies to assess competitive positioning and operational resilience.

Demand Drivers and Structural Risk Assessment: Understand how housing policy, public infrastructure pipelines, urbanization rates, industrial investment, energy availability, and regulatory frameworks influence cement demand, pricing stability, and profitability dynamics across market cycles.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a structured dataset of 100+ cement industry KPIs with historical and forecast values, providing clarity on production outlook, consumption trends, sectoral demand mix, price evolution, and sustainability transition metrics across the cement value chain. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a standardized, model-ready databook structure aligned with financial and strategic planning needs, enabling producers, construction companies, infrastructure developers, equipment suppliers, policymakers, and investors to conduct evidence-based market assessment and long-term strategy formulation.

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