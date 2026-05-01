The Empire State Building Celebrates 95 Years As The 'World's Most Famous Building'

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Empire State Building (ESB), the“World's Most Famous Building,” will celebrate its 95anniversary on May 1, 2026, with new offers at the Empire State Building Observation Deck, a special birthday tower lighting display, and a slate of celebrations to honor its legacy and future.

“The Empire State Building celebrates its 95th anniversary, still the 'World's Most Famous Building,' a modernized, sustainability leader as technologically advanced today as the day she was completed, and the winner of #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2026,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust.

Anniversary Offerings and Experiences

To mark its 95th anniversary, the Empire State Building will debut new experiences and exclusive offerings, with additional announcements planned throughout the year.

Sundae Funday: Now available and extended through the rest of May due to popular demand, Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop – located on the building's ground floor – will sell the Kong Sundae on the building's 86th Floor Observation Deck. The sundae features smooth vanilla ice cream crowned with Ghirardelli's signature handcrafted hot fudge, whipped cream, diced almonds, a cherry, and a Chocolatey Kong on top. The sweet treat is available exclusively on the observation deck before it arrives at the NYC shop at the base of the Empire State Building later this spring.

Sky High Celebrations: The first-ever ESB Birthday Party Package is now available and includes a guided visit through the Empire State Building Observation Deck's galleries and the best views in New York City on the 86th Floor; a private party room with a Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop sundae chef; artisanal snacks and drinks; and ESB-themed evites and party favors. For the ultimate experience, celebrants can include a visit to the premium 102nd Floor Observation Deck and can even add professional face painting and balloon twisting and a visit from the Empire State Building's beloved mascot, Emma Pire. The package includes a party for 12 children and three adults, which can be expanded to accommodate up to 25 guests. ESB Birthday Party Packages must be booked at least 28 days in advance at esbnyc and are available for celebrations on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Dazzling Milestone: ESB's world-famous tower lights will shine in a dynamic, multi-color sparkle on May 1 to mark the milestone, visible across New York City and celebrated globally. Fans around the world can tune in live via EarthCam.

A Legacy That Leads

The Empire State Building is the world's most recognizable landmark and stands as an international symbol of technology, imagination, and ambition since its construction in a mere 410 days. A reimagined visitor experience and ground-breaking retrofits serve as examples for other buildings and attractions across the globe.

Above the Rest: The Empire State Building was named the #1 Top Attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. This prestigious honor, based on millions of traveler reviews and ratings, places the Empire State Building Observation Deck among the top one percent of attractions worldwide.

Reimagined Observation Deck Experience: A five-year, $165 million overhaul enhanced the visitor journey to the Empire State Building's Observation Decks and introduced a new dedicated guest entrance and reservation office on 34th Street, an immersive museum with nine galleries, additional exhibits on the redesigned 80th Floor, a redesigned 102nd Floor Observation Deck with floor-to-ceiling windows, and brand new host uniforms which complete the redo.

Sustainability Leadership: The Empire State Building, the first building in New York State to achieve LEED v5 Platinum certification, sets the standard for high-performance building operations, with industry-leading energy efficiency and a clear path to net zero emissions by 2030. Through a landmark retrofit and continued innovation, the iconic tower has become one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world, which demonstrates how historic landmarks can lead the future of sustainable real estate. To extend this leadership beyond its own portfolio, Empire State Realty Trust co-developed the open-source“Empire Building Playbook: An Owner's Guide to Low Carbon Retrofits,” a first-of-its-kind resource that equips building owners worldwide with practical strategies to modernize operations, enhance efficiency, and achieve long-term sustainability goals with proven return on investment.

“For nearly a century, the Empire State Building has been a must-visit destination and one of the top things to do in NYC for travelers from around the world,” said Dan Rogoski, general manager of the Empire State Building Observation Deck.“From global leaders to pop culture icons, we have welcomed the world to the 'World's Most Famous Building' – and today's guests experience a completely reimagined Observation Deck that continues to set the standard for immersive attractions and tops the list of best observation decks in NYC.”

Additional anniversary moments, collaborations, and experiences will be announced throughout 2026. Reservations to the Empire State Building Observation Deck can be made online at esbnyc.

Images and b-roll of the Empire State Building's archival footage, Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience, and signature lightings can be found here.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observation Deck with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observation Deck, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, Ghirardelli, and Starbucks. For more information and Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience tickets visit esbnyc or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Empire State Building

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