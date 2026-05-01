Swiss Bankers Wary, But Not Spooked By Mythos AI Threat

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss financial sector is aware of the potential threat posed by the latest artificial intelligence (AI) frontier models, such as Anthropic's Mythos. But the authorities are unwilling to announce red alert until more is known about the technology. This content was published on May 1, 2026 - 09:00 6 minutes

I write about the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology and its possible impacts on society. Originally from England, I spent some time at the BBC in London before moving to Switzerland to join SWI swissinfo.

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Mythos is deemed so powerful that it has been held back from general release by United States AI company Anthropic. The model is reportedly capable of swiftly spotting previously undiscovered IT bugs.

This presents a double-edged sword. The technology could help strengthen cyber defences by highlighting weaknesses. But it also raises fears that it could be used to unleash a wave of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, such as financial systems.

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“From today's perspective, the uncontrolled and immediate availability of AI models like Mythos would be classified as a systemic risk,” the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) told Swissinfo.

“In such a scenario, virtually all existing software systems could be simultaneously affected by a multitude of previously unknown zero-day vulnerabilities, which would be exploited immediately using AI.”

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“However, current indications suggest that these capabilities will be made available in a controlled and phased manner.”

Anthropic has limited early access to Mythos to a handful of US companies, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Nvidia, the Linux Foundation and JP Morgan. The select group of multinationals in the 'Project Glasswing' initiative are testing Mythos on their own systems in a controlled environment.

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