Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Eliminates Balance Sheet Debt Through Anson Equity Conversion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) announced it has repaid the remaining $5.4 million of balance sheet debt owed to Anson Funds LLC through an equity conversion into common stock with no warrants or repricing mechanisms, fully retiring the original $16.2 million loan used for prior debt repayment and operating expenses. With the transaction completed, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company expects to end calendar year 2025 debt free, positioning its capital structure to support anticipated drug approvals and clinic expansions, with Chairman and CEO Dr. Jonathan Javitt thanking Anson for its support during a challenging biotech market and citing progress toward potential 2026 approvals and expansion for treatments addressing suicidal depression and PTSD.

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About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal Ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

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