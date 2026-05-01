Bangladeshi Or Other Foreign Nationals Won't Be Allowed To Participate In Census: Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, May 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Friday appealed to the citizens of the state to participate in the census, adding that only residents of India can participate in the present exercise, and Bangladeshi or foreign nationals will not be allowed to participate.

After attending the ceremonial flag-hoisting on the occasion of Maharashtra Foundation Day, Minister Bawankule, at a press conference, spoke on several key issues ranging from the digital census to infrastructure, agriculture, and public safety.

The Minister emphasised the transition towards a "Digital India" by highlighting the unique features of the current census and the government's commitment to regional development.

He announced that the 8th census of independent India will be conducted digitally for the first time.“Citizens have been granted the right to 'Self-Enumerate' between May 1 and May 15,” he added.

The Minister urged the public to upload their information accurately via the digital portal. From May 16 to June 14, enumerators will visit homes to verify data using mobile applications. The census will collect vital statistics on housing, religion, caste, literacy, employment, and migration to aid national policy-making, he said.

Bawankule mentioned that all necessary columns for caste-wise data are available in the self-enumeration app and will remain so during the physical census.

"The census is a cornerstone of our democracy. I appeal to every citizen of Maharashtra to participate in this digital drive to ensure accurate data for the country's future planning," Minister Bawankule stated.

Responding to reports regarding the outflow of wages to other states, the Minister clarified that while Maharashtra is an interconnected hub, the government is prioritising locals. He said that MoUs worth Rs 17 lakh crore have been signed with various companies. "The government is pushing for 80 per cent reservation for locals in these new projects, ensuring that while technical experts may come from outside initially, the long-term workforce remains local,” he stated.

The Minister reiterated the government's pro-farmer stance, stating that the state is committed to supporting farmers even if it means scaling back other developmental works. He said a provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been made to ensure year-round road connectivity, electricity, and water reach every farm. Strict monitoring is in place to prevent the exploitation of farmers during fertiliser distribution.

On the sensitive issue of land encroachment, Minister Bawankule provided clarity, saying that only residential encroachments on government land before January 1, 2011, measuring up to 1,500 square feet, will be considered for legalisation. He said that a new ranking system will evaluate the performance of officials from Talathis to District Collectors, with high-performers being officially honoured.