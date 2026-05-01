Enemy Launches Drone Attack On Kharkiv
"The occupiers launched a drone strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. Information regarding damage and casualties is being verified. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike," he noted.Read also: Russian drone strikes village in Kharkiv region, leaving three injured
As a reminder, on the night of April 30, Russian drones attacked a private home in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupianskyi district of the Kharkiv region; a woman was injured
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