Enemy Launches Drone Attack On Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers launched a drone strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. Information regarding damage and casualties is being verified. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike," he noted.

Russian drone strikes village inregion, leaving three injured

As a reminder, on the night of April 30, Russian drones attacked a private home in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupianskyi district of the Kharkiv region; a woman was injured