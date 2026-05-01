Russians Attack Ports Of Odesa And Danube With Drones Overnight Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority reported this on Telegram.

As a result of enemy strikes, damage to berthing and storage infrastructure was recorded, along with localized fires that were quickly extinguished by port employees and specialized services.

There were no casualties. The ports continue to operate subject to security restrictions.

Russian military loses another 1,420 troops in war against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked port infrastructure in the Izmail district of the Odesa region

Photo: Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority