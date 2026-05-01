Implementation Of Capital Reduction
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other partners
Date 1 May 2026
Implementation of capital reduction
As advised in the company announcement of 4 March 2026“Minutes of the annual general meeting held on 4 March 2026”, it was decided at the bank ́s annual general meeting to reduce the bank ́s share capital by nom. DKK 1,108,147 by cancellation of 1,108,147 own shares.
The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank's creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made with the Danish Business Authority.
Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S ́ nominal share capital is DKK 24,283,550 in 24,283,550 shares. The total maximum number of voting rights amount to 24,283,550.
Kind regards
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment
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Capital reduction 2026
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