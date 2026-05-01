Director, Centre for Quantum Dynamics, Griffith University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Professor Howard Wiseman obtained an Honours degree in physics (1991), and did his PhD on quantum measurement and feedback theory (1992-4), at the University of Queensland.

As a postdoc at the University of Auckland he established adaptive quantum measurements as a vital research field.

Since returning to Australia his most influential work in new fields has been on entanglement and the Einstein-Podolosky-Rosen paradox, and on weak measurements and fundamental questions in quantum mechanics.

As of 2019 he had over 230 refereed journal papers, and an h-index of 57.

He has won the Bragg Medal of the Australian Institute of Physics, the Pawsey Medal of the Australian Academy of Science (AAS) and the Malcolm Macintosh Medal at the Prime Minister's Science Awards.

He has been Director of the Centre for Quantum Dynamics at Griffith University since 2007.

He was elected as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science in 2008, a Fellow of the American Physical Society in 2012, and a Fellow of the Optical Society (of America) in 2017.

2007–present Research Centre Director, Griffith University

1994 University of Queensland, Ph.D. in Physics



Quantum Information, Computation And Communication (020603)

Quantum Optics (020604)

Mathematical Physics (0105) Quantum Physics Not Elsewhere Classified (020699)

ExperienceEducationResearch AreasHonours

Fellow of the Optical Society (of America), Fellow of the American Physical Society, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, Malcolm McIntosh Medal for Physical Scientist of the Year (under 35), Pawsey Medal for Physicists under 40, Bragg Medal for best Ph.D. thesis in Physics