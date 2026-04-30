Worry-Free Switchgear Parallel Connection: Choose“Side-Expansion + Bus Connector” With These Three Tips To Keep The Power System Rock-Solid

It must withstand temperature difference stress, resist short-circuit shocks, and ensure no insulation breakdown-can your solution achieve absolute safety?For the power industry, zero accidents is the bottom line. The internal space of switchgears is compact. Once poor contact occurs at the lateral extension joint, it will lead to overheating and burnout of insulators in mild cases, and in severe cases, internal arcing faults, causing power failure of the entire busbar section or even explosion addresses your concerns with the following solutions:1. Fully Insulated & Fully Shielded Design



Factory Test Report: Partial discharge test (≤5pC, superior to IEC standards) Third-Party Type Test Report: Data of lightning impulse withstand voltage and power-frequency withstand voltage tests

2. Band Contact Finger Technology



Temperature Rise Test Report: Under 1.1 times rated current, temperature rise ≤40K (national standard: 65K) Thermal Cycling Test: Curve showing contact resistance changes before and after 100 or 500 thermal cycles (almost no increase)

3. High Dynamic & Thermal Stability



Dynamic & Thermal Stability Test Report: Clearly marked "Passed 31.5kA/4s or 40kA/4s" Post-Short-Circuit Test Sample: Dissected connector after short-circuit test shows no welding of contact fingers, no cracks in insulation parts, and no displacement of shielding layer

Is Installation Convenient? Are Special Tools Required? Is High Technical Skill for Workers Needed? SUVELL provides solutions for these three points: Plug-and-Play TypeInstallation finished in 5 minutes, eliminating half-hour bolting and heat shrinkingLarge Tolerance ±3mm floating alignment, no cabinet prying or gasket adding Maintenance-Free Pre-lubricated before delivery, plug-and-play on site, eliminating human errors











Can It Operate Stably Long-Term?

What you purchase is not a simple copper conductor, but an electrical interface designed for over 20 years of service. Aging, partial discharge and temperature rise are key indicators over time. SUVELL addresses these three points with the following solutions:

Low Contact Resistance

<40μΩ ultra-low resistance,

70K low temperature rise,

15K lower than national standard

Ultra-Low Partial Discharge ≤10pC at 15kV, silicone rubber self-healing, hassle-free insulation Modular Expansion Plug in after removing the plug, copper busbar unchanged, zero retrofit cost for future expansion