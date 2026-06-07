2026 Sohn Montreal: Whale Rock's Alex Sacerdote On Investing Across The AI Stack
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- Still at the bottom of the adoption curve The adoption math, and a curve that goes straight up Why he does not see a bubble The risk that actually worries him
It made for a useful tour of where one of the better-performing tech managers thinks the opportunity sits. Whale Rock was recently ranked fourth overal l on three-year performance, a stretch Therrien pegged at 44% annualized. Sacerdote's message was that the trade is far earlier than the headlines suggest, that the real money is in enterprise rather than chatbots, and that the loudest bear arguments are falling away one by one. He also named the risk that worries him most, and it is not valuation.
Sacerdote is the founder, chief executive, and portfolio manager of Whale Rock Capital Management, a Boston technology and growth hedge fund that runs about $17 billion. He built the firm around a single thesis, that picking the winners and losers of each technology platform shift is where the durable returns sit. He began his investing career at Fidelity, where he interned in 1998 before going on to run technology money there.
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