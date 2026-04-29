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Interior Minister Attends Military 2026 Obstacle Championship Finale

Interior Minister Attends Military 2026 Obstacle Championship Finale


2026-04-29 07:16:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani attended the closing of the 2026 Military Obstacle Championship, held at the obstacle field in the training village.

The championship aims to test participants' endurance, assess response speed, and strengthen teamwork while fostering positive competition.

At the conclusion of the event, His Excellency honored the Special Unit "Lifdawiya" team, winners of the championship banner.

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The Peninsula

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