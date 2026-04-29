Tampa Clinic Introduces The Reboot Procedure: A Non-Invasive Nervous System Reset For High-Performing Executives Under Stress

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"A physician explains The Reboot Procedure to an executive. The scene features a medical neck model and a tablet displaying nervous system diagrams, with a city skyline view."Reboot Vitality announces the launch of "The Reboot Procedure" in Tampa, FL, a breakthrough non-invasive nervous system reset designed for high-performing executives. Led by Dr. Michael Meighen, MD, the clinic utilizes Dual Stellate Ganglion Block (DSGB) to address stress physiology overload and autonomic dysregulation. This drug-free, non-surgical intervention helps professionals restore cognitive clarity, sleep quality, and emotional resilience without systemic medications.

TAMPA, FL - April 29, 2025 - Reboot Vitality, a Tampa-based integrative medicine practice, is now offering The Reboot Procedure, a targeted, non-surgical intervention designed to address the physiological effects of chronic stress in high-performing professionals. The service is now available to executives and business leaders in Tampa and the surrounding region who are experiencing the cumulative toll of sustained high-pressure environments and seeking a natural, drug-free solution.

The Hidden Cost of High-Performance: Stress Physiology Overload

In boardrooms, executive suites, and corner offices across Tampa, a quiet crisis is unfolding. High-performing professionals, the decision-makers, founders, and leaders who drive business forward, are increasingly reporting symptoms that go beyond ordinary stress: disrupted sleep, persistent mental fatigue, difficulty concentrating, heightened anxiety, and a diminished sense of emotional control. These are the hallmarks of stress physiology overload, a state in which the body's autonomic nervous system becomes chronically dysregulated from sustained high-demand performance.

Unlike ordinary stress that resolves with rest, stress physiology overload reflects a deeper imbalance in the sympathetic nervous system, the "fight or flight" circuitry that, when chronically activated, can undermine both cognitive performance and long-term health. For executives whose edge depends on clarity, decisiveness, and resilience, this kind of physiological dysregulation can quietly erode the very capabilities that define their success.

Patients in Tampa and surrounding areas are increasingly seeking solutions that go beyond traditional stress management approaches. As awareness of nervous system health grows, so too has demand for evidence-informed, non-pharmacological interventions.

The Reboot Procedure: Resetting the Nervous System at the Source

The Reboot Procedure at Reboot Vitality is built around Dual Stellate Ganglion Block (DSGB), a precisely administered, image-guided nerve block targeting the stellate ganglion, a cluster of sympathetic nerve tissue in the neck that plays a central role in regulating the body's stress response. Originally developed and studied in the context of PTSD and treatment-resistant mood disorders, DSGB has garnered growing clinical interest for its potential to help recalibrate an overactive sympathetic nervous system.

At Reboot Vitality, The Reboot Procedure has been adapted for the specific physiological profile of high-performing executives, individuals who may not meet clinical diagnostic thresholds but are nonetheless experiencing meaningful nervous system dysregulation that impacts their quality of life and professional performance.

Key features of The Reboot Procedure include:



Non-surgical and non-pharmacological, no systemic medications, no anesthesia

Image-guided precision delivery for accuracy and patient safety

Targets sympathetic nervous system dysregulation at a physiological level

May support improvements in sleep quality, cognitive clarity, emotional regulation, and stress resilience

Performed in an outpatient setting with minimal downtime, a practical option for busy professionals Tailored consultation process designed to assess individual suitability and goals

As with any medical procedure, individual results may vary, and The Reboot Procedure is offered as part of a comprehensive consultation process to determine patient suitability.

Tampa's Dedicated DSGB Practice for Executive Stress Recovery

Reboot Vitality was founded with a singular focus: delivering advanced, evidence-informed nervous system therapies to professionals who cannot afford to wait for wellness. The practice is led by Dr. Michael Meighen, MD, whose clinical training and deep interest in autonomic nervous system medicine positions him as a trusted resource for patients seeking meaningful, physician-guided interventions outside of conventional psychiatric or pharmacological pathways.

The clinic's offering of DSG in Tampa fills a meaningful gap in the regional healthcare landscape. Until now, executives dealing with stress physiology overload have largely had to choose between pharmaceutical management, generalized lifestyle interventions, or extended wait times to access specialized nervous system care. Reboot Vitality's focused, physician-led model is designed to change that, offering a streamlined experience built around the unique needs of high-performing patients.

"The executives I work with aren't struggling because they're weak. They're struggling because they've been running their systems at full capacity for years without a genuine reset," said Dr. Michael Meighen, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Reboot Vitality. "The Reboot Procedure gives us a real clinical tool to address what's actually happening in the nervous system, not just manage the symptoms on the surface. I'm genuinely excited to offer this to the Tampa community because I see firsthand how much people in high-demand roles need and deserve access to this kind of care."

"What we've built at Reboot Vitality isn't a wellness spa. It's a physician-led clinic with a focused purpose," Dr. Meighen added. "Every patient goes through a thorough consultation so we can understand their history, their goals, and whether The Reboot Procedure is the right fit for them. That level of individualized attention is something I believe every patient deserves, and it's how we operate."

How Tampa Executives Can Access The Reboot Procedure

Reboot Vitality is currently accepting new patients and welcomes executives, business leaders, and high-performing professionals from Tampa and surrounding communities, including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and the broader Tampa Bay region, who are interested in exploring whether The Reboot Procedure may be appropriate for their needs.

The process begins with a personalized consultation with Dr. Meighen, during which patients can discuss their symptoms, lifestyle demands, and wellness goals. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit Reboot Vitality online to schedule a consultation and learn more about how The Reboot Procedure may support nervous system recovery.

More information about the science and clinical background of DSGB is also available through the clinic's educational resources, designed to help prospective patients make informed decisions about their care.

About Reboot Vitality

Reboot Vitality is an integrative medicine practice located in Tampa, Florida, specializing in advanced nervous system therapies for high-performing professionals. Founded and led by Dr. Michael Meighen, MD, the practice offers non-surgical, drug-free treatment options, including The Reboot Procedure and DSGB, for individuals experiencing stress physiology overload, autonomic nervous system dysregulation, and the physiological effects of sustained high-demand performance. Reboot Vitality is committed to providing patients in Tampa and surrounding areas with physician-guided, evidence-informed care that addresses the root causes of nervous system imbalance.