Interim President Of Republic Of Peru Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lima, Peru: The interim President of the Republic of Peru, HE Jose Maria Balcazar has received the credentials of HE Abdullah bin Jassim Al Zeyara as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Peru.HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the interim President of the Republic of Peru, along with His Highness's wishes for the President's continued good health and happiness, and for the Government and people of Peru continued progress and prosperity.For his part, HE the interim President of the Republic of Peru entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continuous progress and development.