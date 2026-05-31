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Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For May 31

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For May 31


2026-05-31 03:04:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of May 31, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to May 30.

The official rate for $1 is 1,364,418 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,569,869 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,357,562 rials.

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Trend News Agency

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