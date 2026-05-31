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Trump Floats Rally as Replacement to U.S. 250th Anniversary Concert
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Saturday he may scrap a high-profile concert series celebrating America's 250th anniversary after a wave of performer withdrawals, floating a political rally as a replacement.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump cast himself as the event's greatest possible draw, describing himself as "the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime and he does so without a guitar."
"I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America," Trump wrote.
The Freedom 250 concert series has haemorrhaged roughly two-thirds of its announced performers since the lineup was unveiled Wednesday. Six acts have formally withdrawn — Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Milli Vanilli, and The Commodores — with many citing unease over being linked to an event billed as nonpartisan but widely perceived as a MAGA celebration, according to media.
The departures reflect broader anxiety among artists about alienating fans in a deeply polarized political climate.
Trump showed little patience for those who walked away. "I don't want so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN," he said.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump cast himself as the event's greatest possible draw, describing himself as "the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime and he does so without a guitar."
"I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America," Trump wrote.
The Freedom 250 concert series has haemorrhaged roughly two-thirds of its announced performers since the lineup was unveiled Wednesday. Six acts have formally withdrawn — Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Milli Vanilli, and The Commodores — with many citing unease over being linked to an event billed as nonpartisan but widely perceived as a MAGA celebration, according to media.
The departures reflect broader anxiety among artists about alienating fans in a deeply polarized political climate.
Trump showed little patience for those who walked away. "I don't want so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN," he said.
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