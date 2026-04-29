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Algeria Voices Solidarity with Mali After Deadly Armed Attacks
(MENAFN) Algeria voiced firm solidarity with Mali on Monday following a series of armed strikes on military installations, with Algiers renewing its blanket opposition to terrorism in all forms as the neighboring country reels from the loss of its defense minister.
Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, speaking in remarks aired by state-run broadcaster Al 24 News, threw his country's weight behind Bamako, reaffirming Algeria's "clear and consistent position supporting Mali's unity, land, people, and institutions."
The foreign minister left no room for ambiguity on Algiers' stance toward political violence, declaring that Algeria "categorically rejects all forms and manifestations of terrorism, which cannot be justified or tolerated under any circumstances."
Attaf also urged Mali's fractured political landscape to pursue internal cohesion, framing national unity as "the best deterrent against terrorism" and the most dependable bulwark the country possesses against further destabilization.
The show of support comes despite a prolonged cooling in relations between the two neighboring states. Ties between Algiers and Bamako have been severely strained for over two years, a rupture that deepened after Mali's military authorities unilaterally withdrew from the landmark 2015 Algiers Peace Agreement — a accord that Algeria had brokered and long championed.
The backdrop to Attaf's remarks is one of acute crisis. Mali's Defense Minister Sadio Camara died Sunday from wounds sustained when a suicide attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into his residence in Kati, a strategically vital military town situated near the capital Bamako. The government confirmed his death in an official statement, describing a targeted assault that ultimately proved fatal despite his evacuation to hospital.
Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, speaking in remarks aired by state-run broadcaster Al 24 News, threw his country's weight behind Bamako, reaffirming Algeria's "clear and consistent position supporting Mali's unity, land, people, and institutions."
The foreign minister left no room for ambiguity on Algiers' stance toward political violence, declaring that Algeria "categorically rejects all forms and manifestations of terrorism, which cannot be justified or tolerated under any circumstances."
Attaf also urged Mali's fractured political landscape to pursue internal cohesion, framing national unity as "the best deterrent against terrorism" and the most dependable bulwark the country possesses against further destabilization.
The show of support comes despite a prolonged cooling in relations between the two neighboring states. Ties between Algiers and Bamako have been severely strained for over two years, a rupture that deepened after Mali's military authorities unilaterally withdrew from the landmark 2015 Algiers Peace Agreement — a accord that Algeria had brokered and long championed.
The backdrop to Attaf's remarks is one of acute crisis. Mali's Defense Minister Sadio Camara died Sunday from wounds sustained when a suicide attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into his residence in Kati, a strategically vital military town situated near the capital Bamako. The government confirmed his death in an official statement, describing a targeted assault that ultimately proved fatal despite his evacuation to hospital.
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