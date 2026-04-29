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Eleven Ships Cross Strait of Hormuz as US–Iran Talks Stall
(MENAFN) Eleven commercial vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over a 24-hour period ending at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, even as diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran remained at an impasse, according to maritime tracking data.
Shipping movements included nine vessels traveling from the Arabian Gulf toward the Gulf of Oman, while two others moved in the opposite direction, highlighting continued maritime activity in the strategic waterway despite regional tensions.
Among vessels moving eastward were the Panama-flagged bulk carrier New Pioneer, which departed from Argentina, and the Comoros-flagged landing craft Samia 1, which was reported operating between Iranian ports. Other west-to-east movements included multiple cargo and tanker vessels linked to Iran, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, reflecting the region’s dense commercial shipping routes.
Ships traveling from east to west included vessels such as the Comoros-flagged bulk carrier Gulf King, moving from Iran to Oman, and the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker Idemitsu Maru, departing from Saudi Arabia. Additional traffic involved container and cargo ships operating between Gulf states and India, as well as Iran-linked landing craft and regional trade vessels.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments. Despite periodic disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions, commercial traffic has continued to flow.
The developments come amid renewed political rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed that Iran is facing internal collapse and suggested that Tehran had requested the reopening of the strait, a claim not independently verified by Iranian authorities.
Shipping movements included nine vessels traveling from the Arabian Gulf toward the Gulf of Oman, while two others moved in the opposite direction, highlighting continued maritime activity in the strategic waterway despite regional tensions.
Among vessels moving eastward were the Panama-flagged bulk carrier New Pioneer, which departed from Argentina, and the Comoros-flagged landing craft Samia 1, which was reported operating between Iranian ports. Other west-to-east movements included multiple cargo and tanker vessels linked to Iran, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, reflecting the region’s dense commercial shipping routes.
Ships traveling from east to west included vessels such as the Comoros-flagged bulk carrier Gulf King, moving from Iran to Oman, and the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker Idemitsu Maru, departing from Saudi Arabia. Additional traffic involved container and cargo ships operating between Gulf states and India, as well as Iran-linked landing craft and regional trade vessels.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments. Despite periodic disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions, commercial traffic has continued to flow.
The developments come amid renewed political rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed that Iran is facing internal collapse and suggested that Tehran had requested the reopening of the strait, a claim not independently verified by Iranian authorities.
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