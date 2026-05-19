15 Van Gogh Masterpieces That Set Auction Records

MENAFN - USA Art News) Van Gogh's Auction Record Is Really a Story of Four Paintings

Vincent van Gogh's place in the auction market was not built in a single leap. It was assembled, sale by sale, through a series of results that changed how collectors, museums, and dealers measured the Dutch painter's work. From Saint-Rémy-de-Provence to New York and London, a small group of canvases has repeatedly reset expectations for what a Van Gogh can command.

The most famous benchmark remains Portrait of Dr. Gachet, which sold for $82.5 million at Sotheby's New York on May 16, 1990. The painting, completed in Auvers-sur-Oise shortly before Van Gogh's death, set a world auction record at the time. It was bought by Japanese businessman Ryoei Saito, who later said he intended to be cremated with it. Its current whereabouts are unknown.

That result followed a run of earlier milestones. Landscape with Rising Sun, painted in 1889 during Van Gogh's stay at Saint-Paul-de-Mausole in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, brought $9.9 million at Sotheby's New York on April 24, 1985. The sale set a record for Impressionist and Post-Impressionist works and signaled that Van Gogh's landscapes were becoming central to the market's imagination. The painting had already traveled through notable hands, including physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and Florence J. Gould, before entering the auction block.

In 1987, Sunflowers sold for about $39.9 million at Christie's London. The work, painted in 1888 for Van Gogh's house in Arles, was acquired by Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Co. of Japan, now Sompo, and later donated to the Sompo Museum of Art in Tokyo. Later that same year, Irises reached $49 million, or $53.9 million with commission, at Sotheby's New York. Painted in May 1889, shortly after Van Gogh's voluntary admission to the Saint-Rémy asylum, it eventually entered The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

The market has continued to treat Van Gogh as a blue-chip outlier. In 1997, Stephen A. Wynn acquired Peasant Woman Against a Background of Wheat for $47.8 million, and in 2025 he sold it privately to Steven A. Cohen as part of a combined deal worth more than $100 million. The pattern is familiar by now: Van Gogh's paintings do not merely trade as assets. They carry biography, scarcity, and a kind of emotional voltage that still separates them from nearly everything else in the market.