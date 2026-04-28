Health Minister Discusses Strengthening Cooperation With Institute Of National Planning

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health has discussed expanding cooperation with the Institute of National Planning (INP) to enhance healthcare policy development and improve human development indicators, as part of broader efforts to modernize the country's health sector.

In a statement, the ministry said Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with INP officials to review past collaboration and explore future initiatives.

Talks focused on Egypt's achievements in healthcare and the role of health as a central pillar intersecting with wider development sectors. Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to healthcare policies that address all age groups, highlighting integrated strategies such as“One Health” and broader quality-of-life initiatives.

The meeting also reviewed state efforts to expand universal health insurance coverage, combat non-communicable diseases, and strengthen prevention and early detection programs.

The ministry highlighted key national achievements, including the elimination of hepatitis C, progress in local pharmaceutical manufacturing, improvements in population indicators, and expanded training programs for healthcare providers.

Discussions further covered digital transformation in healthcare, including Egypt's digital health strategy and upgrades to primary healthcare units. Structural reforms, sector governance, and progress on the Egyptian genome project were also reviewed, alongside efforts to improve citizens' access to healthcare services.

The ministry stressed that continued investment in healthcare-supporting sectors remains a priority within Egypt's sustainable development agenda.

The cooperation reflects broader efforts to integrate economic and social planning into national healthcare policy development.