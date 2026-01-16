China Curbs High-Frequency Trading To De-Risk Markets

MENAFN - Asia Times) Chinese stock markets have come under renewed pressure in recent days as Beijing intensifies its clampdown on high-frequency trading, a move that has rattled sentiment but reflects a deeper regulatory shift toward control and stability.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell about 2.1% from its recent peak of 4,188 at midday on January 14 to close at 4,101 on January 16. Over the same period, the Shenzhen Component Index slipped 1.2% from 14,449 to 14,281, while the CSI 500 Index dropped 1.5% from 8,360 to 8,232.

Commodities futures exchanges in Shanghai and Guangzhou have instructed brokers to relocate client servers away from exchange-operated data centers, a step that removes the ultra-low-latency access on which high-frequency trading strategies depend, Bloomberg reported.

While the changes apply to all market participants, high-frequency traders are expected to bear the brunt of the impact. The Shanghai Futures Exchange has set staggered deadlines for server relocation, requiring equipment used by high-speed trading clients to be removed by the end of February, with other clients given until April 30, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

In addition, some futures exchanges have drawn up preliminary plans to impose an extra two milliseconds of latency on connections routed through third-party data centers, the people said. Any such delay would be layered on top of the additional lag firms already face from relocating servers away from exchanges, further diluting the speed advantages enjoyed by high-frequency traders.

The clampdown is set to hit China's large domestic high-frequency trading sector but will also affect a range of foreign firms active in the market. Global market-making groups, including Citadel Securities, Jane Street Group and Jump Trading, are reportedly among those whose access to exchange-linked servers is being curtailed.