Uzbekistan And South Korea's SK Nexilis Advance High-Tech Industry Collaboration
The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov, and Taehoon Hwang, Vice President of SK Nexilis.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current status of a project and examined key organizational and technical aspects of its implementation, including timelines and coordination mechanisms.
Following the meeting, the sides identified further steps to advance cooperation, aimed at ensuring the steady implementation of the project and strengthening industrial collaboration between Uzbekistan and South Korea.
SK Nexilis is a global producer of copper foil used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and high-tech applications, and operates production facilities in South Korea, Malaysia, Poland, and other countries.
