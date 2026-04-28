The Aesthetic Show Celebrates 19 Years Of Innovation, Education, And Excellence In Aesthetic Medicine - Announces Expanded 2026 Event In Las Vegas, June 25 - 28

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aesthetic Show (TAS), one of the most respected and dynamic events in aesthetic medicine, proudly announces its 19th annual gathering this June 25th - 28th, marking nearly two decades of advancing innovation, education, and collaboration across the industry. Since its founding in 2007, TAS has evolved into a premier multidisciplinary platform, bringing together leading physicians, practitioners, and innovators from across the globe for an immersive experience that blends cutting-edge science with real-world application.

As the demand for safe, effective, and inclusive aesthetic treatments continues to grow, The Aesthetic Show stands at the forefront-empowering professionals with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to shape the future of aesthetic medicine. The 2026 event promises to be the most comprehensive and forward-thinking edition yet, designed to attract attendees nationwide and beyond.

Founded with a vision to bridge the gap between clinical innovation and everyday practice, TAS was created to provide a unique environment where education, artistry, and business strategy intersect. Today, it is widely recognized as a cornerstone event for aesthetic professionals seeking both clinical excellence and meaningful professional growth.

At its core, The Aesthetic Show is driven by four foundational principles: innovation, inclusivity, education, and excellence. These values are reflected throughout every aspect of the event-from its evidence-based programming and diverse faculty to its commitment to advancing patient care across all demographics. TAS continues to champion inclusivity through programming that integrates men's aesthetics, skin of color, and LGBTQ+ patient communities, ensuring practitioners are equipped to serve an increasingly diverse population.

This Year's Event at the Wynn in Las Vegas

The 2026 event will take place at the iconic Wynn Las Vegas, offering attendees a seamless blend of luxury, networking, and world-class education. Participants can expect more than 101.5 hours of live content, including CME-accredited sessions, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations led by internationally recognized experts. This year's expanded curriculum includes up to 24 CME credits and introduces new symposia focused on some of the industry's most important and rapidly evolving topics.

“TAS is one of the most exciting meetings of the year, bringing together an extraordinary international faculty for a weekend that blends high-level science with meaningful connections,” said Sheila Barbarino, MD, FACS, Oculoplastic & Cosmetic Surgeon and The Aesthetic Show's Medical Director.“The learning opportunities are exceptional, and the format encourages authentic engagement - whether interacting with faculty on stage, sharing conversations over meals, or dancing on tables together. TAS uniquely combines academic excellence with an atmosphere that fosters lasting professional relationships.”

Among the key themes for 2026 are integrative and regenerative aesthetics, including the use of biologics such as stem cells, exosomes, and collagen stimulators; artificial intelligence in aesthetic practice, transforming everything from clinical decision-making to patient engagement; and the growing emphasis on“pro-aging” therapies that align with patient-centered, natural outcomes.

Attendees will also have access to the Integrative Aesthetics Center, a dedicated hub within the Exhibit Hall showcasing the latest technologies, products, and advancements from leading companies in the field. In addition, the event places a strong focus on the business of aesthetics, offering hands-on training and actionable strategies for practice growth, leadership development, and operational success.

The Aesthetic Show is also committed to nurturing the next generation of aesthetic professionals. Special discounted passes for medical residents and students, along with the newly introduced Aesthetic New Joiners program, provide accessible entry points for those beginning their careers. These initiatives offer invaluable opportunities to gain hands-on experience, connect with mentors, and build lasting professional relationships.

What Aesthetic Professionals Can Expect

TAS enriches the lives of aesthetic professionals by providing:



World-Class Education: Over 101.5 hours of live content, including CME-accredited sessions, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations.

Opportunities for those new to the field: The Aesthetic Show is proud to offer special discounted passes for Medical Residents/Students as well as the all-new Aesthetic New Joiners program. These give people just getting their start in the industry the opportunity to jump in and not only learn crucial techniques but meet key contacts and mentors in the industry.

Networking Opportunities: Curated receptions, interactive Q&A sessions, and collaborative workshops that foster meaningful connections.

Practical Tools for Growth: Business training programs, AI-powered systems, and actionable strategies to enhance practice performance and patient outcomes. Celebration of Excellence: The Aesthetic Awards honor innovation and artistry, inspiring attendees to strive for mastery in their field.



Networking remains a hallmark of the TAS experience, with curated receptions, interactive Q&A sessions, and collaborative workshops designed to foster authentic connections. The event's unique atmosphere encourages both professional development and personal engagement, creating an environment where lasting partnerships are formed.

In addition to its educational and networking offerings, TAS continues to expand its global vision. The organization aims to solidify its position as the leading authority in medical aesthetic education by integrating emerging technologies and setting the gold standard for safe, reproducible, and data-driven practices worldwide.

Professionals interested in attending can explore full event details, registration options, and program highlights through the following resources:



Official Website:

Registration Information:

Venue & Hotel Booking (Wynn Las Vegas):

Interactive Scientific Program:

The Aesthetic Awards:

Exhibitor & Sponsor Opportunities: Partner Discount Code –“CAMP” for 15% off, new registrations only



As The Aesthetic Show celebrates its 19th year, it continues to redefine what an industry event can be-merging science, innovation, and community into an unforgettable experience. With its expanded programming, global vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence, TAS 2026 is poised to be a must-attend event for aesthetic professionals nationwide.

New attendees can take advantage of a limited-time partner discount using code CAMP for 15% off new registrations.

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How The Aesthetic Show Gives Back

The Aesthetic Show is proud to support Angel Faces every year through The Aesthetic Awards. Angel Faces is a non-profit organization that provides intensive education, healing retreats, and ongoing support for girls and young women with burn/trauma injuries. Their mission is to provide inspiration and empowerment so that they can achieve their optimum potential and develop meaningful relationships for themselves, their families, and their communities. All proceeds from the Aesthetic Awards Gala at The Aesthetic Show go directly to supporting this great cause.

The Global Leader in Medical Aesthetic Education & Innovation

Setting the gold standard for safe, reproducible, and data-driven practices; TAS aims to expand their reach by integrating emerging technologies like AI, regenerative medicine, and pro-aging therapies into their programming.

Exciting announcements for TAS 2026 include:



Expanded CME offerings with up to 24 credits available, including new symposia on AI in aesthetic practice, medical weight loss, and regenerative aesthetics.

Discounted Hotel block at the Wynn Las Vegas: A seamless venue experience combining education, luxury, and networking. Discounted rooms are available until Monday, June 1 or until sold out. The Aesthetic Awards Gala – happening live at TAS 2026: A signature celebration recognizing innovation and excellence in the industry. The Aesthetic Awards celebrate the best in aesthetic medicine – gather for The Aesthetic Awards Gala live at TAS 2026 for a night of fun, networking, and celebration all benefiting Angel Faces, a non-profit organization that provides support to female burn/trauma victims.



About The Aesthetic Show Aesthetic Education & Innovation

The Aesthetic Show (TAS) is a premier multidisciplinary event dedicated to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine through innovation, education, and collaboration. Founded in 2007, TAS brings together leading experts, practitioners, and industry professionals to share knowledge, explore emerging technologies, and elevate standards of care. With a focus on evidence-based learning and real-world application, TAS empowers attendees to deliver exceptional patient outcomes while driving growth and success within their practices.

Media Inquiries:

C.A.M.P. Public Relations



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A video accompanying this announcement is available at



A highlight of the event is The Aesthetic Awards Gala, a signature celebration recognizing innovation and excellence within the industry. More than just an evening of recognition and networking, the gala serves a greater purpose-all proceeds benefit