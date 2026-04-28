North America Packaging Market To Hit USD 510.10 Billion By 2035 Amid Sustainability And AI-Driven Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Packaging consultants, the North America packaging market is projected to reach approximately USD 510.10 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 333.86 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global North America packaging market size stood at USD 333.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 510.10 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways



In terms of revenue, the market is valued at USD 278.60 billion in 2025.

The market is projected to reach USD 510.10 billion by 2035.

Rapid growth at a CAGR of 2.8% will be observed in the period between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. held the dominating share of the market in 2025.

Mexico is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period.

By material type, the plastic (PET, HDPE, PP) segment led the North America packaging market in 2025.

By material type, the bioplastic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2026-2035.

By packaging format, the bottles & jars segment was dominant in the market in 2025.

By packaging format, the pouches segment is expected to grow fastest in the studied years.

By packaging type, the rigid packaging

By packaging type, the flexible packaging

By packaging function, the primary packaging

By packaging function, the tertiary packaging segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2026-2035.

By technology, the aseptic packaging

By technology, the smart packaging/RFID segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

By end-use industry, the food packaging

By end-use industry, the e-commerce & logistics segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the B2B (Direct to OEMs) segment held the largest share of the market in 2025. By distribution channel, the e-commerce supply chain segment is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years.



What are the Immersive Moves in the North America Packaging Market?

Due to the expedited progression of e-commerce, a robust step toward sustainable & eco-friendly materials, coupled with advances in flexible packaging, especially for pharma industries, is driving the overall market expansion. Eventually, the firms are transitioning towards mono-material structures to complete recyclability needs, & barrier-coated paperboard for food or personal care. Another key effort includes innovations in unifying AI for manufacturing enhancement, predictive analytics, & smart packaging to monitor, trace, & boost consumer engagement.

Strengthening Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions: Major Potential

Day by day, the North America packaging market is putting diversity in the transformation of the pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, which is fueled by cold-chain needs & mRNA technology. Moreover, the leading companies are increasingly leveraging RFID tags, NFC, and temperature sensors to eliminate counterfeiting & confirms supply chain integrity through real-time tracking. Whereas expanding demand for biologics & specialty drugs impels the latest primary packaging, like specialized glass & plastics for ensuring sterility & product stability.

Disturbances in Spending & Supply Chain: Key Restraints

Nowadays, the market is facing notable variations in containerboard, aluminium, and plastic prices, which ultimately affect manufacturers' margins. Also, emerging regional challenges & trade tariffs are creating barriers in imports & further agitating traditional supply chains for materials, including

North America Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In 2025, the U.S. was a major contributor to the market, due to the rising demand from the extensive pharmaceutical, healthcare & food sectors. Besides this, the respective market is widely involved in the adoption of robotics, smart packaging

For instance,

In July 2025, Ampersand Capital Partners acquired CurTec Group B.V., a Netherlands-based manufacturer of high-performance plastic packaging



In the future, Mexico is estimated to expand notably in the North America packaging market. Specifically, transfer of foreign manufacturing factories to Mexico raises the demand for high-quality, export-compliant packaging, especially in corrugated & protective formats. Also, emphasizing novelty in flexible packaging

For instance,

In December 2025, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. collaborated with ECOCE, a Mexican nonprofit environmental association, to assess Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT) as a potential chemical recycling solution for flexible & mixed plastic packaging in Mexico.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

North America Packaging Market: Segmental Insights

By Material Type Analysis

The plastic (PET, HDPE, PP) segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2025. Because of its lightweight and enhanced durability, this kind of material has a pivotal role in diverse areas. Whereas, the HDPE is widely employed in rigid, strong, moisture-resistant packaging for personal care, detergents, & food. Also, the region is highly demanding ready-to-eat meals, snacks, & single-serve beverages, which fuels the need for flexible pouches & rigid PET/PP containers.

However, the bioplastic segment is estimated to show rapid growth in the North America packaging market. The widespread adoption of PLA & PHA for rigid packaging, with evolutions in cellulose-based, printable, & bio-based PE, impacts the segmental progression. With greater biodegradability & minimal waste creation, bioplastic provides similar functionality, like strength, transparency, & printability, to conventional oil-based plastics.

By Packaging Format Analysis

In 2025, the bottles & jars segment held the dominating share of the market. Dominance is driven by wider adoption in personal care & premium beverage sectors, for their high-value appearance, clarity, & perception. Alongside, the impact of greater recyclability of glass, high-barrier protection for food/pharmaceuticals, & the use of sustainable, lightweight materials are lowering carbon footprints.

Moreover, the pouches segment is predicted to register the fastest expansion in the North America packaging market. Increasing demand for single-serve & on-the-go products, coupled with reduced carbon footprint & lighter weight for shipping, drives their overall demand. To bolster sustainability, the market is expanding paper-based & recyclable pouches across North America. Emerging pouches are highly favourable for food & beverages, pet food, pharmaceuticals, & household products.

By Packaging Type Analysis

The rigid packaging segment led the market in 2025. Broadening online shopping needs durable, protective, & rigid packaging, like bottles, jars, tubs, and pails, to mitigate damage during shipping. Particularly, rigid containers provide high-end aesthetics, a premium feel, & specific shapes to improve brand identity, mainly in the cosmetics, spirits, & personal care areas.

Whereas the flexible packaging segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the North America packaging market. Higher consumer demand for portable, resealable, and single-serve packaging, with its minimal transportation & material expenditures, & also lowered warehouse space, drives its increased demand. Emerging resealable zippers, tear notches, & spouts are raising user experience, also attracting busy consumers.

By Packaging Function Analysis

In 2025, the primary packaging segment registered dominance in the market. A prominent catalyst is a massive growth for biologics, vaccines, & clinical trials, which increasingly propels demand for specialized, high-barrier primary packaging, including vials. This type acts as the first line of defense, maintaining sterility & stability through breakthroughs in prefillable syringes, blister packs, & vials.

Moreover, the tertiary packaging segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the North America packaging market. This mainly covers stretch-wrapped pallets, shipping crates, & large corrugated boxes, which enable easy handling by forklifts & conveyor systems. Immense applications of robotics & automation in distribution centers necessitates standardized, rigorous tertiary packaging to offer automated handling, tracking, & expanded throughput.

By Technology Insights

The aseptic packaging

Although the smart packaging/RFID segment is predicted to register rapid growth in the North America packaging market. North America retailers are empowering the adoption of RFID to monitor inventory in real-time, enhance supply chain efficiency & lower stockouts. Besides this, strict US & Canadian FDA/USDA regulations, including the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), mandate optimized tracking, propelling RFID adoption. The market is promoting smart tags & biosensors in the food sector to trace freshness, & lower food waste due to environmental conditions.

By End-Use Industry Analysis

In 2025, the food packaging segment accounted for a dominant share of the market. Busy lifestyles & broadening urbanisation are driving the demand for ready-to-eat, on-the-go snacks, & portion-controlled packaging. The region is widely leveraging Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) & biodegradable films to boost the freshness of perishables. Advanced packaging offers a barrier against microorganisms, oxygen, & moisture, preserving consumers & lowering foodborne illnesses.

The e-commerce & logistics segment is estimated to expand fastest in the North America packaging market. A notable demand for rapid delivery, i.e. same-day/next-day needs durable, precision packaging to ensure product safety during high-speed transportation, with robust progression in B2C models. This industry is aiming to employ AI-powered solutions to enhance packaging designs, which lowers dimensional weight fees & predictive analytics for inventory.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

In 2025, the B2B (Direct to OEMs) segment dominated the market in 2025. This significantly raises throughput, persistent product quality, & reduce labor spending, which is vital for high-volume North American manufacturing. Alongside, this enables bespoke, engineered packaging solutions, which bolster product protection & minimize material waste. While B2B buyers are increasingly demanding FSC-certified paper, molded pulp, & bio-based plastics to fulfil corporate Environmental, Social, & Governance targets.

On the other hand, the e-commerce supply chain segment is anticipated to expand fastest in the North America packaging market. This has numerous benefits across the regions, such as minimal shipping spending via rightsized packaging, expanded brand loyalty through sustainable, protective materials. Certainly, this further provides advanced warehouse automation, with strengthened speed-to-market by leveraging automated packaging systems.

North America Packaging Market Companies



Amcor plc

WestRock Company

International Paper Company

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Reynolds Group Holdings

Owens-Illinois Inc. (O-I Glass, Inc.)

AptarGroup Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Coveris Holdings S.A. Printpack, Inc.

Recent Developments in the North America Packaging Market



In March 2026, FedEx unveiled a reusable packaging system for B2B shipping to minimize waste & carbon emissions.

In February 2026, Amcor commercialized AmPrima Plus recycle-ready packaging to assist cheese processors in fulfilling sustainability goals across North America.

In November 2025, Petite Palates rolled out a new range of baby meals in the US utilizing SIG's aseptic spouted pouch system. In March 2025, LyondellBasell launched Pro-fax EP649U, a novel polypropylene impact copolymer for the rigid packaging sector.

North America Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material Type



Plastic



PET



HDPE



LDPE



PP



PS



PVC

Bioplastics

Paper & Paperboard



Virgin

Recycled

Metal



Aluminum



Steel

Tinplate

Glass



Clear

Colored

Wood

Others



Textile-based Biodegradable composites

By Packaging Type



Rigid Packaging



Bottles



Jars



Cans



Boxes



Trays

Cartons

Flexible Packaging



Pouches



Sachets



Wraps



Blisters



Films

Foils

Semi-Rigid Packaging



Tubes



Clamshells Blisters

By Packaging Function



Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging Tertiary/Transit Packaging



By Technology



Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Aseptic Packaging

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Active & Intelligent Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Retort Packaging

Tamper-Evident Packaging Smart Labels/RFID/QR Codes

By End-Use Industry



Food



Frozen



Fresh



Ready-to-eat



Confectionery



Dairy

Snacks

Beverage



Alcoholic



Non-alcoholic

Dairy

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial



Lubricants



Construction Materials

Paints

E-commerce & Logistics

Household Products

Agriculture & Chemicals

Automotive

Others



Textiles Electronics

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

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