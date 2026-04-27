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Hybrid for the World: Changan Unveils a Self-Charging Hybrid Built for MEA Roads
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, 27, April 2026 — China Changan Automobile Group has unveiled its latest hybrid innovation, BlueCore HEV, at a global launch event in Chongqing on March 30, 2026 — introducing a new energy-efficient driving solution designed to reduce urban fuel consumption and eliminate the need for charging.
Combining advanced hybrid engineering with intelligent energy management, BlueCore HEV operates as a self-charging system that does not require external charging. At its core, the system leverages AI cloud-based intelligent control to continuously optimise the balance between fuel and electric power, improving efficiency across real-world driving condition.
During real-world testing with media and users, the system recorded urban fuel consumption as low as 2.98L/100km for sedans.
Built for MEA realities
Developed with global users in mind, BlueCore HEV allows drivers to maintain the familiar convenience of standard refueling while benefiting from the smoothness of electric driving, reduced fuel consumption, and freedom from range anxiety.
For drivers across the Middle East and Africa, this addresses a pressing reality: extreme summer temperatures, often exceeding 45°C in the Gulf, can impact electric vehicle performance, while charging infrastructure remains uneven across many markets.
At the same time, heavy congestion in cities such as Riyadh, Cairo and Casablanca significantly increases fuel consumption in conventional vehicles.
A self-charging hybrid system that operates seamlessly in daily driving, performs reliably in harsh conditions, and runs on petrol offers a practical solution aligned with the region’s driving realities. In urban environments, BlueCore HEV delivers improved fuel efficiency, particularly in stop-and-go traffic conditions.
A new approach to hybrid mobility
"BlueCore HEV is our China solution for global hybrid mobility." Said Zhao Fei, General Manager of China Changan Automobile Group.
Developed over six years with contributions from more than 1,000 engineers, an investment of more than RMB 2 billion, and the mastery of 163 technologies, BlueCore HEV represents both a major technical breakthrough and a milestone for Changan's future mobility ambitions.
The system introduces a new approach that balances fuel and electric power through intelligent control, delivering a more efficient and seamless driving experience across a wide range of real-world conditions.
Engineered for everyday performance
Designed with real-world usage in mind, BlueCore HEV delivers:
Lower fuel consumption, particularly in city driving
Seamless transitions between electric and fuel power
A quieter, more refined driving experience
Reliable performance across diverse and extreme conditions
The system has undergone more than 2 million kilometres of full-vehicle reliability validation, over 70 special-road tests, 350 hours of uninterrupted bench testing, and more than 1,000 hours of extreme-condition testing.
Yang Dayong, Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile, described BlueCore HEV as "a revolution in both energy efficiency and intelligence, from the inside out."
Changan’s newly developed iDE-H (intelligent Deep Electrified Hybrid) architecture overcomes key bottlenecks of conventional hybrid technology and enables advances in efficiency, driving experience and intelligent functionality.
Looking ahead
This innovation draws on Changan's ongoing evolution in powertrain development—from its first self‑developed engine introduced in 2012, to the establishment of the BlueCore power brand in 2019. Today, BlueCore technologies are trusted by more than ten million users worldwide, reflecting their global adoption and consistent performance.
Looking ahead, Changan will continue to expand its powertrain portfolio with BlueCore HEV as a core foundation, contributing fresh momentum to the global development of hybrid mobility.
Combining advanced hybrid engineering with intelligent energy management, BlueCore HEV operates as a self-charging system that does not require external charging. At its core, the system leverages AI cloud-based intelligent control to continuously optimise the balance between fuel and electric power, improving efficiency across real-world driving condition.
During real-world testing with media and users, the system recorded urban fuel consumption as low as 2.98L/100km for sedans.
Built for MEA realities
Developed with global users in mind, BlueCore HEV allows drivers to maintain the familiar convenience of standard refueling while benefiting from the smoothness of electric driving, reduced fuel consumption, and freedom from range anxiety.
For drivers across the Middle East and Africa, this addresses a pressing reality: extreme summer temperatures, often exceeding 45°C in the Gulf, can impact electric vehicle performance, while charging infrastructure remains uneven across many markets.
At the same time, heavy congestion in cities such as Riyadh, Cairo and Casablanca significantly increases fuel consumption in conventional vehicles.
A self-charging hybrid system that operates seamlessly in daily driving, performs reliably in harsh conditions, and runs on petrol offers a practical solution aligned with the region’s driving realities. In urban environments, BlueCore HEV delivers improved fuel efficiency, particularly in stop-and-go traffic conditions.
A new approach to hybrid mobility
"BlueCore HEV is our China solution for global hybrid mobility." Said Zhao Fei, General Manager of China Changan Automobile Group.
Developed over six years with contributions from more than 1,000 engineers, an investment of more than RMB 2 billion, and the mastery of 163 technologies, BlueCore HEV represents both a major technical breakthrough and a milestone for Changan's future mobility ambitions.
The system introduces a new approach that balances fuel and electric power through intelligent control, delivering a more efficient and seamless driving experience across a wide range of real-world conditions.
Engineered for everyday performance
Designed with real-world usage in mind, BlueCore HEV delivers:
Lower fuel consumption, particularly in city driving
Seamless transitions between electric and fuel power
A quieter, more refined driving experience
Reliable performance across diverse and extreme conditions
The system has undergone more than 2 million kilometres of full-vehicle reliability validation, over 70 special-road tests, 350 hours of uninterrupted bench testing, and more than 1,000 hours of extreme-condition testing.
Yang Dayong, Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile, described BlueCore HEV as "a revolution in both energy efficiency and intelligence, from the inside out."
Changan’s newly developed iDE-H (intelligent Deep Electrified Hybrid) architecture overcomes key bottlenecks of conventional hybrid technology and enables advances in efficiency, driving experience and intelligent functionality.
Looking ahead
This innovation draws on Changan's ongoing evolution in powertrain development—from its first self‑developed engine introduced in 2012, to the establishment of the BlueCore power brand in 2019. Today, BlueCore technologies are trusted by more than ten million users worldwide, reflecting their global adoption and consistent performance.
Looking ahead, Changan will continue to expand its powertrain portfolio with BlueCore HEV as a core foundation, contributing fresh momentum to the global development of hybrid mobility.
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