UAE E-Commerce Jumps 20Pc As Mobile Shopping, Cashless Push Spur Retail Shift

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's e-commerce sector has recorded a sharp 20 per cent surge since February 2026, signalling a decisive shift in consumer behaviour as mobile-first shopping, faster delivery networks and the country's rapid transition toward a cashless economy continue to redraw the retail landscape.

Industry data from Redseer Consulting shows food and beverage delivery volumes climbed 18 per cent over the past two months, while beauty and personal care rose 15 per cent, fashion 14 per cent and long-shelf grocery purchases 11 per cent - underscoring the broad-based expansion of online retail activity across categories.

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Analysts say the surge reflects the maturity of the UAE's digital commerce ecosystem, supported by high smartphone penetration, reliable last-mile delivery networks and strong government backing for digital payments.

According to Research and Markets, the UAE's e-commerce market grew at an annual rate of about 12.9 per cent to reach $34.63 billion in 2025, and is projected to expand further to $51.14 billion by 2029 from $30.67 billion in 2024. Statista estimates the number of digital commerce users in the country will reach roughly 7.82 million in 2026, with nearly half the population expected to shop online regularly.

The country's ambition to become 75 per cent cashless by 2026 is also accelerating digital payment adoption, reinforcing the shift toward online transactions. Dubai Chamber data shows more than one-third of consumers already shop via smartphones at least once a week, with mobile retail sales projected to reach $4.6 billion.

“The sudden jump in e-commerce is possible due to the readiness of the UAE's digital ecosystem - one of the most advanced in the region,” said Shahzad Ahmed, chairman of Blue Ocean Global Group.“Importers, distributors and delivery networks worked together to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials during a challenging period.”

The UAE's near-universal internet penetration - exceeding 96 per cent - continues to underpin the rapid adoption of online retail platforms. Analysts also point to the expansion of quick-commerce models, same-day delivery services and marketplace platforms as structural drivers supporting sustained growth.

Rahul Chandra, general manager of Stanley Black & Decker, said digital-first consumers are accelerating the transition toward omnichannel retail strategies across the region.“Analytics-led demand planning and marketplace integration are helping brands maintain availability and improve customer experience across channels,” he said.

Government initiatives aimed at strengthening the digital economy are reinforcing the sector's momentum.

The UAE Digital Economy Strategy targets raising the digital economy's contribution to non-oil GDP to more than 20 per cent over the coming decade, while logistics investments and smart-infrastructure upgrades are reducing fulfilment times and improving cross-border trade flows.

Consumer electronics and appliances remain among the fastest-growing online categories. Mordor Intelligence estimates the UAE domestic appliance market will reach about $2.34 billion by 2031, driven by rising disposable incomes and demand for smart and energy-efficient products - trends increasingly reflected in online purchasing patterns.

Industry executives say supply-chain resilience has played a critical role in sustaining growth during recent disruptions.

“We have seen a sharp surge in online demand in recent weeks, but inventory planning and strong distribution partnerships ensured seamless fulfilment,” said Ankit Soni, head of e-commerce and media at Godrej Middle East.

With strong connectivity, high consumer confidence in digital payments and continued investment in logistics and marketplace infrastructure, the UAE is consolidating its position as one of the Middle East's most advanced e-commerce hubs - and a regional benchmark for the future of retail.