Poland Highlights Renewable Energy Cooperation Potential With Kazakhstan - PAIH (Exclusive)
"On the one hand, Kazakhstan remains a major producer of energy resources; on the other, it is consistently developing and implementing renewable energy sources, modernising its energy infrastructure and striving for decarbonisation and climate neutrality," she said.
Horodecka noted that in Kazakhstan, investments are planned in new generation capacity, the development of renewable energy sources, and the modernisation of transmission grids and combined heat and power plants. At the same time, the country faces challenges such as the need to modernise outdated infrastructure, increase the share of renewable energy sources, develop energy storage, and digitise the energy system.
"In this context, there is considerable scope for the implementation of Polish technologies – both in the energy sector and in related areas such as water management, energy efficiency and waste management," she said.
According to her, Poland has the potential to act as a hub for the energy transition. Its expertise in power engineering, the modernisation of the energy sector, the development of renewable energy sources and the improvement of energy efficiency represents a tangible asset that can be effectively utilised in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. And this is already happening to some extent.
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