Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal Appointed As New NCLT President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Centre has approved the appointment of Justice (Retd.) Anupinder Singh Grewal, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' proposal for Justice Grewal's appointment to the top post in the NCLT.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for appointment of Justice (Retd.) Anupinder Singh Grewal, former Judge of the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, to the post of President, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the pay scale of Rs. 80,000 (fixed) (pre-revised), for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier,” the notification stated.

Justice Grewal succeeds Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, who had served as NCLT President with effect from November 1, 2021, and demitted office earlier this year.

The NCLT functions as a key adjudicatory body for corporate disputes in India, dealing with matters related to the Companies Act and insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Born on March 10, 1964, into an agriculturist family from Punjab's Ludhiana district, Justice Grewal pursued his academic journey at St. Stephen's College, Delhi, where he completed his B.A. (Honours) in History in 1985 and M.A. in History in 1987. He later obtained his LL.B. degree from the University of Delhi in 1992.

He began legal practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1992 and went on to serve in several significant legal positions for the Punjab government, including Assistant Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General, Senior Deputy Advocate General, and Additional Advocate General.

Justice Grewal was also appointed Senior Panel Counsel for conducting Central government cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in November 2009 and continued in that role till his elevation to the Bench.

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 25, 2014. Later, he was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in December 2014 and was sworn in as a permanent judge there in May 2016.

Subsequently, he was transferred back to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he assumed charge in October 2016.