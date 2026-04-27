403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's FM Calls Qatar, Saudi Arabia in Push for Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conducted back-to-back phone calls Sunday with his Qatari and Saudi counterparts, intensifying a regional diplomatic blitz aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire with Washington.
Iran's state television reported that Araghchi's conversations with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan centered on the rapidly evolving regional landscape and ongoing efforts to halt hostilities between Tehran and Washington.
In both calls, Araghchi outlined Iran's active diplomatic initiatives to bring the conflict to a close, briefing his counterparts on the obstacles standing in the way of a lasting ceasefire agreement.
All three parties stressed that neighboring regional powers must step up and play a constructive role in crisis management, agreeing to keep communication channels open in service of peace and broader regional stability.
Sheikh Mohammed signaled Doha's concrete willingness to serve as a mediator in the effort, the broadcaster noted. Araghchi and Prince Faisal, meanwhile, conducted a detailed exchange on the latest diplomatic currents and the state of ceasefire negotiations.
The flurry of calls came as Araghchi touched down in Pakistan on Sunday, fresh from diplomatic consultations in Oman. He had previously visited Islamabad on Friday, where talks with Pakistani officials explored the possibility of a second round of direct negotiations with Washington.
Iran and the U.S. held their first round of talks in Islamabad two weeks ago, but the two sides failed to bridge their differences and end the conflict. Those negotiations were made possible after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8 — a truce that U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
Despite active efforts to arrange a follow-up round of negotiations, significant sticking points remain, including the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, and Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium — issues analysts warn could derail any prospective deal.
Iran's state television reported that Araghchi's conversations with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan centered on the rapidly evolving regional landscape and ongoing efforts to halt hostilities between Tehran and Washington.
In both calls, Araghchi outlined Iran's active diplomatic initiatives to bring the conflict to a close, briefing his counterparts on the obstacles standing in the way of a lasting ceasefire agreement.
All three parties stressed that neighboring regional powers must step up and play a constructive role in crisis management, agreeing to keep communication channels open in service of peace and broader regional stability.
Sheikh Mohammed signaled Doha's concrete willingness to serve as a mediator in the effort, the broadcaster noted. Araghchi and Prince Faisal, meanwhile, conducted a detailed exchange on the latest diplomatic currents and the state of ceasefire negotiations.
The flurry of calls came as Araghchi touched down in Pakistan on Sunday, fresh from diplomatic consultations in Oman. He had previously visited Islamabad on Friday, where talks with Pakistani officials explored the possibility of a second round of direct negotiations with Washington.
Iran and the U.S. held their first round of talks in Islamabad two weeks ago, but the two sides failed to bridge their differences and end the conflict. Those negotiations were made possible after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8 — a truce that U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
Despite active efforts to arrange a follow-up round of negotiations, significant sticking points remain, including the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, and Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium — issues analysts warn could derail any prospective deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment