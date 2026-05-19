Russia, Following Belarus, Announces Start Of Nuclear Exercises

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the Russian service of BBC News, this was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The exercises are described as planned. They involve the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, long-range aviation, and elements of the Leningrad and Central Military Districts.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the drills would involve more than 64,000 servicemen and over 7,800 pieces of equipment, including more than 200 missile launchers, over 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships, and 13 submarines.

"The exercises will also include scenarios involving the joint preparation and use of nuclear weapons stationed on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Belarus began joint military exercises with Russia on Monday, May 18, involving the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support operations.

The maneuvers are being conducted "to increase the readiness of the armed forces to use modern means of destruction, including special munitions."

Commenting on the exercises, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the joint nuclear drills of the two dictatorships represent an unprecedented challenge to the global security architecture and require a strong international response.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that Russia had intensified contacts with Alexander Lukashenko in an attempt to persuade Belarus to join new aggressive operations. In particular, Moscow may be considering an offensive from Belarusian territory toward the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, as well as against a NATO member state. Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine would strengthen the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction in response to Russia's attempts to involve Belarus more actively in the war.