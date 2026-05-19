Payit Partners With Rewardz To Launch Customer Rewards Programme, Strengthening Its Digital Financial Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, May 2026: Payit, a leading digital financial platform in the UAE backed by First Abu Dhabi Bank, has partnered with Rewardz to launch its customer rewards programme. marking another milestone in Payit's evolution into a broader digital financial ecosystem designed to help customers send, spend, save, borrow, and manage their finances through one seamless app experience.

Powered by Rewardz's advanced technology and rewards marketplace, the programme introduces a fully integrated rewards layer within the Payit app.

Customers can earn rewards through a range of activities across the platform, including transfers, payments, salary transfer, and promotional campaigns, with redemption options across lifestyle and retail categories. As well as through Payit vouchers that can be used across Payit services within the app.

As part of its broader evolution, Payit continues to expand beyond payments and remittances by offering digital accounts, salary accounts, lending capabilities, rewards, and other banking features through one secure and accessible platform.

Rewardz Co-founder and CEO Middle East Jaya Maru commented:“We are proud to partner with Payit on this landmark initiative. This collaboration highlights the growing importance of embedded loyalty in fintech and demonstrates how organisations can leverage scalable technology to drive meaningful customer engagement and business growth.”

This collaboration reflects a broader shift within the fintech industry, where digital financial platforms are evolving beyond transactional services to deliver more integrated and value-driven customer experiences. Rewards and personalized engagement are increasingly becoming key differentiators within the digital banking and payments landscape.

At the same time, enterprises are recognising the importance of customer experience as a key growth driver. Behaviour-driven engagement strategies are replacing purely transactional models, with rewards playing a central role in influencing user behaviour and fostering long-term loyalty.

A key enabler of this transformation is embedded rewards infrastructure. Through SPUR, its plug-and-play APIs and scalable technology stack, Rewardz allows companies like Payit to rapidly deploy sophisticated loyalty programmes without the need for complex in-house development. This SaaS-driven approach is accelerating time-to-market while reducing operational complexity.

The launch also underscores the UAE's position as a global hub for digital innovation. With strong government support for digital payments and fintech adoption, the market continues to see rapid growth and increasing competition. In this environment, differentiated customer experiences are becoming essential for sustained success.

The new rewards programme is now live and available to Payit users across the UAE.

About Rewardz:

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, Rewardz is a leading B2B SaaS company specialising in digital rewards, recognition, loyalty and engagement solutions. With a strong presence in the Middle East since 2015, Rewardz helps organisations reward, recognise and engage employees, customers, channel partners and distributors through scalable, technology-led platforms.

Rewardz operates two flagship product suites: CERRA, designed for employee recognition, wellbeing, flexible benefits and channel incentives, and SPUR, its rewards marketplace and integration solution for customer loyalty and digital reward delivery. Powered by an integrated rewards marketplace spanning more than 30 countries and over 20,000 brand partners, Rewardz enables businesses to offer relevant, local and meaningful rewards at scale.

To date, Rewardz has served more than 350 clients and over 1.5 million users across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Its platforms support organisations across banking, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, technology and other key sectors by combining seamless user experiences, robust reward fulfilment capabilities and intelligent analytics. Through its solutions, Rewardz helps clients drive positive behaviours, improve engagement and deliver measurable business outcomes.

About Payit:

Payit is a leading digital financial platform in the UAE backed by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), designed to help customers send, spend, save, borrow, and manage their finances through one secure and accessible app experience.

Built around everyday money needs, Payit enables customers to send money locally and internationally, pay bills, shop online and in-store, access digital payments, receive salaries, earn rewards, and access instant borrowing and microfinance capabilities.

Payit offers customers a range of account options, including the Payit Universal Account and Payit Plus salary account, providing accessible and user-friendly digital experiences designed to support different customer needs and lifestyles.

With a growing ecosystem of financial and lifestyle features, Payit continues to support digital financial inclusion and the evolving banking needs of customers across the UAE.