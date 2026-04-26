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UN Warns S. Sudan at Risk of Famine as Conflict, Hunger Surge
(MENAFN) The United Nations’ top relief official has warned that South Sudan is approaching a potential famine situation as worsening conflict, rising food insecurity, and declining international support deepen the crisis.
Speaking virtually to the UN Security Council, UN relief chief Tom Fletcher said conditions on the ground are rapidly deteriorating following a recent visit to the country, where many people expressed what he described as a growing sense of “despair and abandonment.”
“The world’s youngest nation stands at a dangerous crossroads,” he said.
“Conflict up. Displacement up. Hunger up. Disease up. Attacks on aid workers up. Funding down.”
Fletcher noted that two-thirds of South Sudan’s population will require humanitarian assistance this year. However, he said the $1.46 billion aid response plan is severely underfunded, with only 22% of the required financing secured so far.
He warned that without immediate action, the situation could worsen significantly. “I fear my next briefing to you on South Sudan will speak of famine. More than 7.5 million people will need food assistance this year,” he said.
Fletcher urged the Security Council to act urgently in three main areas: securing safe and rapid humanitarian access, increasing flexible financial support for relief operations, and pressuring all parties to comply with international humanitarian law.
He also emphasized that addressing the crisis requires more than emergency aid, calling for renewed political efforts to sustain ceasefire arrangements and implement the country’s revitalized peace agreement.
“Humanitarian action can save lives, but ... only peace can end this crisis,” he said.
Speaking virtually to the UN Security Council, UN relief chief Tom Fletcher said conditions on the ground are rapidly deteriorating following a recent visit to the country, where many people expressed what he described as a growing sense of “despair and abandonment.”
“The world’s youngest nation stands at a dangerous crossroads,” he said.
“Conflict up. Displacement up. Hunger up. Disease up. Attacks on aid workers up. Funding down.”
Fletcher noted that two-thirds of South Sudan’s population will require humanitarian assistance this year. However, he said the $1.46 billion aid response plan is severely underfunded, with only 22% of the required financing secured so far.
He warned that without immediate action, the situation could worsen significantly. “I fear my next briefing to you on South Sudan will speak of famine. More than 7.5 million people will need food assistance this year,” he said.
Fletcher urged the Security Council to act urgently in three main areas: securing safe and rapid humanitarian access, increasing flexible financial support for relief operations, and pressuring all parties to comply with international humanitarian law.
He also emphasized that addressing the crisis requires more than emergency aid, calling for renewed political efforts to sustain ceasefire arrangements and implement the country’s revitalized peace agreement.
“Humanitarian action can save lives, but ... only peace can end this crisis,” he said.
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