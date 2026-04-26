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Republic of Congo PM Steps Down Following Presidential Re-Election
(MENAFN) The Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso has submitted his resignation, along with that of his government, to the president, according to a statement from the presidency on Sunday.
The announcement comes shortly after President Denis Sassou Nguesso was sworn in for a fifth term following his re-election in the March 15 polls, clearing the way for the formation of a new cabinet.
Until a new government is appointed, outgoing ministers will continue handling day-to-day state affairs, the statement said.
Makosso, who has served since 2021, expressed appreciation to the president for the trust placed in him during his tenure and indicated his continued availability to serve in any capacity requested by the head of state.
During his inauguration last week, President Sassou Nguesso pledged to contribute to resolving conflicts affecting the African continent, signaling a focus on regional stability in his new term.
The announcement comes shortly after President Denis Sassou Nguesso was sworn in for a fifth term following his re-election in the March 15 polls, clearing the way for the formation of a new cabinet.
Until a new government is appointed, outgoing ministers will continue handling day-to-day state affairs, the statement said.
Makosso, who has served since 2021, expressed appreciation to the president for the trust placed in him during his tenure and indicated his continued availability to serve in any capacity requested by the head of state.
During his inauguration last week, President Sassou Nguesso pledged to contribute to resolving conflicts affecting the African continent, signaling a focus on regional stability in his new term.
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