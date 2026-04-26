HONOR LAUNCHES ITS FIRST AND LARGEST OVERSEAS AFTER‐SALES SERVICE CENTRE IN SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Opening marks HONOR's biggest service facility outside China, setting a new benchmark for customer support







Strategic Riyadh investment reinforces HONOR's long-term commitment to the Kingdom's growing technology ecosystem

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – April, 2026 – HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company today announced the official opening of its first and largest overseas after-sales service centre in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy and reinforcing its commitment to delivering a seamless, customer-first experience across the market.

Commenting on the launch, Jerry Liao, General Manager of HONOR Saudi Arabia, said“The opening of our largest after-sales service centre in Saudi Arabia is a defining milestone in HONOR's journey in the Kingdom. As Riyadh continues to lead as a hub for growth and innovation, this investment reflects our long-term commitment to our customers and partners here. We are focused on delivering a faster, more accessible, and higher-quality service experience that builds trust and confidence at every touchpoint. This is a step forward in how we support our customers ensuring that owning an HONOR device is backed by reliability, convenience, and care.”

A New Benchmark for Customer Experience in the Kingdom:

Spanning approximately 180 square meters, the Riyadh facility is HONOR's largest service centre outside of China and its first of this scale in Saudi Arabia. Designed to improve accessibility and reduce customer effort, the centre enables faster service turnaround and a more streamlined support experience for users in Riyadh and surrounding areas.

This milestone builds on HONOR's growing footprint in Saudi Arabia, where the brand already operates 14 stores equipped with service zones. The new flagship service centre marks the next phase of this expansion, setting a higher benchmark for after-sales support and reinforcing HONOR's customer-centric approach.

Supporting Saudi Arabia's Growing Demand for Reliable Service Support:

As demand for premium technology continues to rise in Saudi Arabia, reliable after-sales support has become a critical factor in shaping consumer trust and brand preference. The new service centre directly addresses this need, offering a more convenient and dependable solution for HONOR users.

The opening also reflects HONOR's broader strategy to invest in infrastructure that strengthens customer experience, positioning the brand as a long-term partner in the Kingdom's digital growth journey.

The launch of HONOR's largest after-sales service centre in Saudi Arabia marks more than an expansion of its network. It reflects a deliberate shift toward building a service ecosystem that matches the expectations of today's consumer.

By investing in speed, accessibility, and quality at scale, HONOR reinforces its position as a brand that not only delivers innovation, but stands behind it with consistently, reliably, and with the customer at the centre of every interaction.

Opening Offers to Celebrate the Launch:

To mark the opening, HONOR is introducing a series of exclusive promotions designed to encourage customers to experience the new facility.

Up to 50% discounts on selected products A 100% winning rate lucky draw

From April 23 to April 30, customers can benefit from:

Free screen protectors Complimentary artistic back films No labour fees for repairs Free gifts, including accessories and lifestyle items

In addition, a dedicated service campaign running from April 23 to May 5 will offer:

These limited-time offers aim to drive footfall and engagement during the opening period while reinforcing HONOR's commitment to accessible and value-driven service.

Riyadh's Skyline Shines with the HONOR 600 Series on the Kingdom Tower Façade:

In conjunction with this extraordinary event, HONOR illuminated the skyline of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a stunning visual display on the Kingdom Tower-the most prominent and iconic landmark in Saudi Arabia. The display showcased the flagship HONOR 600 series, a symbolic gesture reflecting the brand's commitment to the Saudi market. By choosing the beating heart of the capital and its world-renowned architectural masterpiece, HONOR celebrated the launch of its latest technological innovations alongside the strategic expansion of its logistics and service network.

About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.